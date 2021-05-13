Filmmaker Christin Baker Launches New Production Company With Tello Distributing

LGBTQ filmmaker Christin Baker has announced the launch of a new production entity, A Baker Production.

A Baker Production will have offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, specializing in bigger-name productions across all genres. Tello Films, an SVOD platform launched by Baker in 2009, will continue to produce LGBTQ+ films for the successful Tello Films queer streaming network and serve as the companies’ distribution arm.

Later this year, Baker Films will release “Christmas at the Ranch.” The film stars “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Lindsay Wagner, Amanda Righetti (“Captain America: The First Avenger”), Archie Kao (“Chicago P.D.”) and Laur Allen (“The Young and the Restless”). “Christmas at the Ranch” is currently in post-production.

The company is slated to release a feature-length documentary “A League of Our Own” — in collaboration with Spotlight Productions (SpoPro) — celebrating the 30-year legacy of the International Women’s Flag Football Association. The documentary will include interviews with Kelly McGillis (“Top Gun”), American author, journalist, motivational speaker and long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad; and others who have supported the organization over the years.

Said Baker, “I’m very excited to be expanding our breadth of filmmaking with the launch of Baker Films and look forward to making bigger production films and entertaining new audiences in addition to our beloved queer community, which has staunchly supported us since our inception.”

Tello Films, which specializes in content for lesbian and queer audiences has previously been involved in “I Hate New Year’s” and the romantic comedy “Season of Love.”

Their 2017 series “Secs & Execs” starring Sandra Bernhard (“Pose”) earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for “Austin Powers” actress Mindy Sterling.

