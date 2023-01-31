Filming begins on Alan Carr childhood sitcom

Oliver Savell (left) will play a young Alan Carr (right) in the sitcom

Filming has begun on a new sitcom based on the childhood of comedian Alan Carr.

The show, called Changing Ends, is co-written by the 46-year-old and focuses on his time living in Northampton in the 1980s while his father Graham Carr was manager of the town's football team.

Carr will feature in the series as himself in the present day, while Oliver Savell, who starred in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, will play the young Alan.

The series is described as "a love letter to a time and a town where things weren't always so inclusive".

It will be shown on ITV1 and the broadcaster's streaming service ITVX.

Shaun Dooley (left) will be playing Alan Carr's father Graham Carr (right) in the ITV show

Although Carr was born in Weymouth, he spent most of his youth in Northampton.

Graham Carr played for the Cobblers during their only season in the top flight in 1965-66 and managed them when they won the Fourth Division title in 1986-87.

The series will star Shaun Dooley as Graham Carr and Nancy Sullivan as Alan Carr's mother Christine.

It is co-written by Simon Carlyle, who wrote BBC sitcom Two Doors Down, and produced by Baby Cow Productions that was behind comedies Alan Partridge and Gavin & Stacey.

