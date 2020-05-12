Filmed Version of ‘Hamilton’ to Premiere on Disney+ This Summer

The filmed version of “Hamilton” will premiere July 3 on Disney+, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Disney boss Bob Iger said Tuesday on “GMA.”

The version subscribers will see was filmed over the course of three days in June 2016. That means Miranda and the original principal players are still occupying the starring roles.



