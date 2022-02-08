Filmed version of Broadway Diana musical leads Razzies nominations

A filmed version of a Broadway musical based on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales has led the nominations for the 42nd Golden Raspberry Awards.

The annual ceremony – known as the Razzies – “honours” the worst in movies, handing out gongs for what are deemed to be lowlights of the Hollywood year.

Diana the Musical earned a total of nine nods in major categories including worst picture, worst actor, worst actress and worst director.

It was originally performed at the Longacre Theatre in New York before a filmed version was released on Netflix in October last year.

The Razzies described it as “Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year… which didn’t even last 40 performances.”

The film was also nominated for worst supporting actor and actress, worst screen couple and worst screenplay.

Other nominees included basketball star LeBron James, who picked up worst actor for his role in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which also received several other nods.

A new ‘special’ category was also introduced at this year’s awards to ‘honour’ Bruce Willis (Ian West/PA)

A new “special” category was also introduced at this year’s awards: Worst Performance By Bruce Willis In A 2021 Movie.

The actor went up against himself eight times within the category for films including American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock and Out Of Death.

The Razzies nominations were announced the day before those of the 94th Academy Awards.

The winners will be announced on March 26, a day prior to the Oscars results.