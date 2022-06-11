FilmCoin Lands First-Of-Its-Kind NFT Illustration Deal With Famed DollarSandArt Founder And Industry Icon Jim Wheat

FilmCoin by Darkhorse Films
·3 min read

FilmCoin, The Underpinning Utility Token For The Web3.0 Digital Movie Making Studio Darkhorse Films Is Launching Its NFT Focused E-Commerce Marketplace

New York City, NY , June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darkhorse the team behind the ERC20 Utility Token FilmCoin (“$FLIKS”) is pleased to announce that it has inked an NFT and artistic deal with one of the most creative and forward-thinking NFT artists in the world.


FilmCoin is opening its own e-commerce and NFT marketplace later this month, showcasing artwork by popular names in the NFT space and by aligning the art with movie related valuables every NFT sold will have an unlockable real world intrinsic value.

This highly anticipated Web3.0 collaboration is the brainchild of Jim Wheat – the man behind the extremely well-received DollarSandArt, Heroes and Villains NFT collections and the accomplished movie producer and award-winning actor, Terry Stone.

Wheat’s previous commissions include former US President Donald Trump, world champion boxer Floyd The Money Mayweather, rock star Alice Cooper, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, DJ Carl Cox, England footballer Wayne Rooney, cricket legend Shane Warne and the real wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort.

Wheat commented: “The planets have aligned. I’ve waited over a decade to bring my 2D gorilla to life in another dimension with the right team at the right time, and it was well worth the wait because the story is about to be made”.

The teams inaugural “limited edition” GrimeGorilla’$ WhiteList is now open, this NFT Drop will feature five of the main characters from the world’s first fully crypto/FilmCoin funded gangster movie, Tales from The Trap (“TFTT”), the movie exposes tales of Gang Culture, Fashion, Music, Knife & Gun Crime TFTT is a story of Friendship and Loyalty that runs deeper than any Family.

FilmCoin’s e-commerce and NFT marketplace is focused on utility and ownership of movie characters and movie related content. Every NFT will highlight fantastic artwork and have an un-lockable real-world utility automatically linked to the secondary marketplaces such as Opensea and Rarible.

This original GrimeGorilla$ NFT collection will be available to purchase with various cryptocurrencies, debit & credit card and FLIKS tokens. The FilmCoin utility token can be purchased on the FilmCoin website or via FMFW, CoinStore and UniSwap. FLIKS holders will receive a discount on the NFTs versus fiat or other crypto spenders.

The Company plans to be a decentralized production power house, releasing films alongside traditional companies in the industry.

The Darkhorse SVP of Production Terry Stone commented:

“We aim to disrupt the traditional way the entertainment industry works, we are introducing token economics into the FilmCoin marketplaces, we have successfully integrated blockchain, smart contracts and alternative payment methods including our own ERC20 Utility Token. We are launching our utility focused marketplace at the end of the month, we are one of, if not the world’s first digital studio to combine real movie productions with Web3.0, NFTs and digital currencies, as industry leaders, we setting an example for the broader film industry as a whole. Having the Next Gen and Gen Z communities involved in the production of blockbuster movies will be revolutionary for the entire space”

The Company aims to make the movie space more accessible for creators, FilmCoin’s Web3.0 digital platform is a global game changer. With a plan to tokenize both existing and new films, this production studio is looking to revolutionize the industry.

Keep an eye out for the new marketplace, as it presents an exciting opportunity to get involved with the worldwide movie and television industries.

About Darkhorse Films

Darkhorse a Direct to Customer (“DTC”) movie making production Company with a highly scalable digital content sales platform, specialising in the deployment of cutting-edge digital assets such as NFT’s to the burgeoning Movie, Television and the Next-Gen cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The core substance and future value of the business is the ERC20 cryptocurrency Utility Token FilmCoin ($FLIKS). FilmCoin is independently valued by the FilmCoin community and is central to the purchasing behaviour of the company’s ecosystem. The platform acts as the global gateway where sales of digital assets take place directly to customers within our ecosystem. Darkhorse links and commercialise the new forward thinking FinTech consumer with the traditional worlds of Film & Television, Music and Artwork.

Twitter - Instagram - Discord - Facebook - Tik Tok - Telegram

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

Contact details :

Company - Darkhorse Films

For media inquiries, please contact Kurt Ivy: kurt@cryptoprlabs.com

Location - New York city, USA

Website - www.thefilmcoin.io

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


