Film Has Seen Lockdowns & Cyclones: Alia Wraps 'Gangubai' Shoot

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share that she and the team have wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharing some photos from behind-the-scenes, Alia also wrote about the challenges that the cast and crew faced. First, the two lockdowns. Ever since the onset of coronavirus pandemic, the film industry has been hit hard. The shooting of Gangubai was also affected owing to the lockdowns last year and this year. Secondly, both Bhansali and Alia contracted COVID, leading to the shoot getting halted. Alia also mentioned that the film set braved two cyclones.

"We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!", Alia wrote.

Alia added that the 'gigantic life-changing experience' that she takes away will be memorable forever. "But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you".

"When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S - special mention to my crew - my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!", the actor concluded.

