Film Review: Spy Thriller ‘Rogue Agent’ Starring James Norton And Gemma Arterton

Todd McCarthy
·4 min read

One ballsy man’s spectacular real-life scam that endured in the UK for nearly a decade makes for pulse-quickening escapism in Rogue Agent. This is a story so far-fetched that you’d have trouble buying it in a film unless it really happened, and such is the case here in a yarn that intrigues from the very beginning and only momentarily towards the end loses a bit of its footing. Graced by strong and alluring performances by leads James Norton and Gemma Arterton, this most engrossing drama is an IFC Films release in the U.S., where it will also be available for streaming on AMC+, while Netflix will broadcast it on home turf.

. - Credit: Deadline
. - Credit: Deadline

Deadline

More from Deadline

Great Britain has probably turned out more first-rate spy stories, both in literature and onscreen, than any other nation, but this one has a special flavor that sets it apart. It’s both intelligent and sexy, a combination sufficiently rare as to always to be welcome, and the audacity of the central figure, Robert Hendry Freegard, both in work and play is as immediately captivating as it is appalling; the man made major mischief.

Taking advantage of a spy shortage (who knew?) that afflicted England for about a decade beginning in the early 1990s and triggered the unprecedented use of “freelance” undercover investigators, the well-spoken young Freegard used his considerable charm and persuasiveness to successfully pose as a member of the MI5 domestic security apparatus. The gentleman’s effective scam involved seducing women whom he then persuaded to give him money to purportedly pursue his top-secret search for enemies, IRA operatives prominently among them.

A quick visit to the internet reveals that the real Robert Freegard was no matinee idol, but he made up for it with fast clever talk and an inviting manner. By contrast, Norton, who portrays him, has no such handicap; rather, he could scarcely be more dashingly debonnaire as a wily talker and practiced charmer who has little trouble landing his prey and, eventually, her bank account.

Not that Alice Archer (Arterton) is any kind of dummy or push-over, far from it. They’d met before—nine years earlier, in fact—and the attraction on both sides is manifest. The script by Michael Bronner and co-directors Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn (the latter two of whom made the acclaimed three-part The Salisbury Poisonings, which was the most-watched drama on the BBC in 2020) deftly trades both in discreet but necessary exposition and insinuating banter; it’s all smart stuff with a smooth British polish, and the two lead actors know how to put it over with plenty of wile and tricks left in reserve.

At this point in her career, Alice is what’s called an “investigations solicitor,” and one of her skills is looking into people’s credit histories. When she checks her new Romeo out, she finds he has none. “You don’t exist,” she informs him. Unfazed by this accusation, Robert, or whatever his name is, reveals his spy status and, in very James Bond fashion, lets her take the wheel of his red hot red Ferrari on their way to a romantic weekend in a lighthouse. Her new plan in life, under her new beau’s influence, is “making the most of things.”

If only she’d known what she was getting herself into. Developments are a bit tricky to follow at times but are shrewdly laid out overall. Crucially, the film is never glib about Robert’s abilities—you have to believe in his powers of persuasion in order to swallow the premise. The shifting dynamics test the thoroughness of Robert’s massive con and his ability trick even his smart new inamorata.

In the end, Freegard conned about £1 million from at least seven victims over the course of a decade. But, crucially, the principle focus throughout the constantly engrossing film remains upon Alice, a fortuitous choice because she’s so smart and still gets conned. One might wonder why the victims were so stupid as to let themselves be taken advantage of so completely. Crucially, the script and actors make it all credible, even as the reality has been glamorized, polished up and in all ways been made more glamorous and provocative.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Canada's Fernandez out of National Bank Open after straight-sets loss to Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open following a 7-6 (4), 6-1 loss to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, was playing in her first tournament following a two-month layoff to recover from a stress fracture in her right foot she sustained at the French Open. While Fernandez showed plenty of fight in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. Af

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Blue Jays top Twins in 10th on overturned call

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins Sunday. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez's left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Russia's Medvedev focusing on the positives after being forced to skip Wimbledon

    MONTREAL — There's a blank space in the nationality column beside Daniil Medvedev's name on the drawsheet at the National Bank Open. The Russian flag is also missing from the Moscow native's bio on the ATP Tour website. It's simply the new normal for the world No. 1 and his compatriots, who had to skip Wimbledon last month because of the Grand Slam tournament's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour have allowed players from the two countri

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond