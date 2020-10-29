Film Producer David Guillod Arrested in New Sexual Assault Case

David Guillod, a producer who has worked on films like “Extraction,” “The Intruder” and “Atomic Blonde,” has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, according to LAPD.

Detectives from LAPD’s special assault unit conducted a search and arrest warrant at his Sherman Oaks residence on Wednesday night. A 21-year-old woman, whose identity has been protected, reported to the LAPD on Oct. 21 that Guillod had sexually assaulted her during an evening meeting.

Guillod is currently in custody at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center and is being held on $5 million bail. LAPD detectives are interested in other victims of Guillod who have yet to come forward. If you have any information, call the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Divison at (213)-486-6910.

Guillod, 53, previously surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara in June. He was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim for four alleged attacks that occurred between 2012 and 2015.

He previously ran Primary Wave Entertainment, a talent agency, until 2017 when actress Jessica Barth accused him of sexually assaulting and drugging her five years prior.

