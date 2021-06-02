Film Producer Abhishek Nama Calls Out Vijay Deverakonda for 'Unprofessional Behaviour'

Vijay Deverakonda, who swept the nation with his handsome looks and stellar performance in the movie Arjun Reddy, enjoys massive popularity among the fans and good rapport with many in the industry. But, it seems producer-distributor Abhishek Nama is miffed with the popular actor. The producer has called out Vijay for his unprofessional behaviour.

As per reports in Hayat News, Abhishek — who is a renowned name in the south industry for distributing and producing many movies — had bought the distribution rights of Vijay’s movie, World Famous Lover for the state of Andhra Pradesh. While speaking to the website, the producer revealed that the film didn’t even collect a mere 10% of the total budget. The producer said that after the movie turned out to be a flop, the actor’s cold behaviour made him upset.

“Vijay Devarakonda is not taking any responsibility. He kept his mobiles switched off. A film is completed with the hard work of the producers and distributors, but the entire credit goes to the hero, so the hero should have some responsibility,” Abhishek said.

The movie was written and directed by Kranthi Madhav andstarredAishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite alongside Vijay.

Meanwhile, the actor has numerous projects in the pipeline. One of these is the much-awaited Liger which is a sports drama directed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie featuring Ananya Pandey opposite Vijay is a pan-Indian film that will be released in five languages. It will be jointly produced byDharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film is expected to see the day of light in September this year.

The actor debuted in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s romantic comedy Nuvvila, and gained recognition for his supporting role as Yevade Subramanyam. Later, he established himself as a superstar of the Telugu industry with hits such as Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Taxiwaala (2018).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here