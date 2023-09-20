Film Movement Picks Up Marcus Scribner, Lonnie Chavis & Method Man Drama ‘How I Learned To Fly’

EXCLUSIVE: Film Movement has taken North American rights to the drama, How I Learned to Fly, starring Marcus Scribner (Andre Johnson Jr. on ABC-TV’s Black-ish), Lonnie Chavis (This is Us, Lawman:Bass Reeves) with appearances by Method Man and Cedric the Entertainer. The movie will be getting a limited theatrical release in December, followed by a release on all leading home entertainment and digital platforms.

The movie reps the debut from writer/director Simon Steuri, and follows Daniel and Eli Davis, two African-American teens who are suddenly and mysteriously abandoned by their parents. Forced to learn how to survive on their own, they gradually spread their wings and, from this desertion, comes an experience of beauty, meaning and enduring love in a memorable coming-of-age drama.

More from Deadline

“We have a long history of seeking out talented new storytellers and introducing them to North American audiences,” says Film Movement President Michael Rosenberg. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to share Simon Steuri’s poignant debut with moviegoers this winter.”

The pic was financed and produced by Jewerl Ross and Silent R Management (Hulu’s Bruiser).

Other producers include Eric Binns, Andrew Harvey and Oliver Ridge and Co-producer Gus Corwin of Silent R Management. Scribner is EP. “After representing artists for 23 years, this was the first time I’ve ever financed a film. Simon Steuri’s genius demanded it and I am so very proud of the result,” says Ross. “I can’t think of better partners than Film Movement to get this work of art into the world.”

UTA Independent Film Group, Bridge Independent and attorney Riccardo Maddalosso brokered the deal with Film Movement.



Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.