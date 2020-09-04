Film Movement Acquires North American Rights to ‘Rose Plays Julie’

Film Movement has acquired North American rights to “Rose Plays Julie,” an Irish psychological thriller directed by Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor (“Further Beyond,” “Mister John”). The movie world premiered at the London Film Festival.

Starring Ann Skelly (“The Nevers”), Orla Brady and Aidan Gillen, “Rose Plays Julie” revolves around young woman seeking her biological mother who journeys into dangerous territory. The movie follows Rose, a young student who has enjoyed a loving relationship with her adoptive parents but feels the urge to travel from Dublin to London to confront her biological mother who has no wish to have any contact.

The movie will be released theatrically by Film Movement during the first quarter of 2021, followed by a release on all home entertainment and digital platforms. The announcement was made by Michael Rosenberg, President of Film Movement and Carl Clifton, President of Hyde Park International which is handling worldwide rights.

“Rose Plays Julie” is produced by David Collins’ Samson Films (“Once”) and Molloy and Lawlor’s Desperate Optimists Films. The film was financed by Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and RTÉ. Eoin O’Faolain co-produced, and Celine Haddad exec produced for Fís Éireann and Screen Ireland.

“Christine and Joe, two very talented filmmakers, have crafted an unsettling, slow burn thriller with Rose Plays Julie,” says Michael Rosenberg, the president of Film Movement, who negotiated the deal with Carl Clifton, the president of Hyde Park International which handles worldwide sales on the movie.

“With magnificent acting from all the leads and a powerful script with unexpected twists and turns, audiences across North America are in for a true edge-of-your-seat experience,” added Rosenberg.

Film Movement’s current slate also includes “White Riot,” Rubika Shah’s timely documentary, Sundance Grand Jury prize-winning “Yalda, A Night For Forgiveness,” Deborah Shaffer’s documentary “Queen of Hearts; Audrey Flack,” and Kôji Fukada’s “A Girl Missing,’ among others.

