Film Independent Spirit Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Directors, Screenplay And Editing, Stephanie Hsu And Ke Huy Quan, ‘The Bear’ Among Winners So Far (Updating Live)
The Film Independent Spirit Awards are underway on the beach in Santa Monica, with Saturday’s ceremony one of the last major awards stops ahead of March 12’s Academy Awards, whose voters still have ballots in hand.
Follow our winners list below as winners are revealed.
Among the 19 film and TV categories up for grabs this afternoon are three pics that are also in the Oscar Best Picture Race: A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which leads the nominee field today; Focus Features’ Tár; and UAR’s Women Talking.
Already, Everything‘s Ke Huy Quan solidified his Oscar frontrunner status and won Best Supporting Performance trophy, the first of the Spirits’ inaugural gender-neutral categories to be awarded today. His castmate Stephanie Hsu won Best Breakthrough Performance.
Ayo Edebiri from FX’s The Bear has won the supporting category on the TV side. Soon after, The Bear won the Best New Scripted Series honor.
Everything is having a good day with wins also for Best Screenplay and Editing. Other film-side winners include Best Cinematography for Tár, Best First Screenplay to John Patton Ford for Emily the Criminal, Venice Golden Lion winner All the Beauty and the Bloodshed with Best Documentary, and Pakistan’s Joyland as Best International Film.
Honorees today also included Women Talking receiving the Spirits’ Robert Altman Award, given to a film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. Apple TV+’s Pachinko already won the Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series honor.
Last year in the film races, Netflix’s The Lost Daughter took Best Feature, while that film’s Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Director and Best Screenplay.
Here’s the list of winners as they roll out:
Best Director
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Cassavetes Award
The Cathedral
Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose
Producer: Graham Swon
Best First Feature
Aftersun
Director: Charlotte Wells
Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter
Producers Award
Tory Lenosky
Best Breakthrough Performance
Stephanie Hsu
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Someone To Watch Award
Nikyatu Jusu
Nanny
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister
Tár
Best Editing
Paul Rogers
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
The Rehearsal
Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder
Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith
Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola
Truer Than Fiction Award
Reid Davenport
I Didn’t See You There
Best New Scripted Series
The Bear
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer
Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai
Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn
Best Screenplay
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best First Screenplay
John Patton Ford
Emily the Criminal
Best International Film
Joyland
Pakistan/USA
Director: Saim Sadiq
Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series
Ayo Edebiri
The Bear
Best Documentary
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Director/Producer: Laura Poitras
Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
Best Supporting Performance (Film)
Ke Huy Quan
Everything Everywhere All at Once
