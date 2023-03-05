Film Independent Spirit Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere’ Directors, Screenplay And Editing, Stephanie Hsu And Ke Huy Quan, ‘The Bear’ Among Winners So Far (Updating Live)

The Film Independent Spirit Awards are underway on the beach in Santa Monica, with Saturday’s ceremony one of the last major awards stops ahead of March 12’s Academy Awards, whose voters still have ballots in hand.

Follow our winners list below as winners are revealed.

Among the 19 film and TV categories up for grabs this afternoon are three pics that are also in the Oscar Best Picture Race: A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, which leads the nominee field today; Focus Features’ Tár; and UAR’s Women Talking.

Already, Everything‘s Ke Huy Quan solidified his Oscar frontrunner status and won Best Supporting Performance trophy, the first of the Spirits’ inaugural gender-neutral categories to be awarded today. His castmate Stephanie Hsu won Best Breakthrough Performance.

Ayo Edebiri from FX’s The Bear has won the supporting category on the TV side. Soon after, The Bear won the Best New Scripted Series honor.

Everything is having a good day with wins also for Best Screenplay and Editing. Other film-side winners include Best Cinematography for Tár, Best First Screenplay to John Patton Ford for Emily the Criminal, Venice Golden Lion winner All the Beauty and the Bloodshed with Best Documentary, and Pakistan’s Joyland as Best International Film.

Honorees today also included Women Talking receiving the Spirits’ Robert Altman Award, given to a film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. Apple TV+’s Pachinko already won the Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series honor.

Last year in the film races, Netflix’s The Lost Daughter took Best Feature, while that film’s Maggie Gyllenhaal won Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Here’s the list of winners as they roll out:

Best Director

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Cassavetes Award

The Cathedral

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Best First Feature

Aftersun

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Producers Award

Tory Lenosky

Best Breakthrough Performance

Stephanie Hsu

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Someone To Watch Award

Nikyatu Jusu

Nanny

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister

Tár

Best Editing

Paul Rogers

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

The Rehearsal

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder

Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith

Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

Truer Than Fiction Award

Reid Davenport

I Didn’t See You There

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai

Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

Best Screenplay

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best First Screenplay

John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal

Best International Film

Joyland

Pakistan/USA

Director: Saim Sadiq

Best Supporting Performance In a New Scripted Series

Ayo Edebiri

The Bear

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Best Supporting Performance (Film)

Ke Huy Quan

Everything Everywhere All at Once

