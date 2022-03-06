Film Independent Spirit Awards Blue Carpet: See All the 2022 Arrivals

The stars came out in full glam to celebrate the 2022 Independent Film Spirit Awards.

Co-hosted by married comedy duo Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, the latest awards show leading up to the 97th Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday, March 6, marking a return to pre-COVID red carpet proceedings in Santa Monica, Calif.

Nominees Maggie Gyllenhaal, Simon Rex, Taylour Paige, Jessie Buckley, Ruth Negga, and Troy Kotsur stunned on the red carpet, as distributor A24 marked its big night with 13 total nominations for films including “C’mon, C’mon,” “Zola,” “The Humans,” and “Red Rocket.” Notably, four women were featured in the Best Director category this year, including Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter,” Janicza Bravo for “Zola,” Lauren Hadaway for “The Novice,” and Ninja Thyberg for “Pleasure.”

Hosts Mullally and Offerman promised to be a “little rowdy” during the ceremony, while assuring “it’ll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse,” per a press statement. “Although, with the two of us involved, it’s more likely to be intercourse,” the duo joked. “Either way it’ll be legit.”

IFC General Manager Blake Callaway added, “The Spirit Awards are back. After a year away, it is exciting to be back at the beach, live and in person, with this spectacular duo. Megan and Nick will make this year and this stop on the awards’ calendar one to remember.”

Last year’s Spirit Awards proved to be a strong indicator for Oscar votes, with “Nomadland” winning Best Feature, Best Director for Chloe Zhao, and Best Cinematography at both awards shows. Last year, Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”), and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) all took home the top acting prizes at the 2021 Spirit Awards.

This year, “A Chiara, “C’mon C’mon,” “The Lost Daughter,” “The Novice,” and fan-favorite “Zola” compete for Best Feature, with TV series “The Underground Railroad,” “The White Lotus,” and “Squid Game” recognized in acting categories.

For the full list of 2022 nominees, click here. Keep scrolling to check out some of the presenters and nominees on the red carpet below, and tune in to the awards ceremony here.

The 37th Independent Spirit Awards airs on Sunday, March 6 on IFC, with the broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

