Film based on Cromer Pier show to get UK cinema release

A film based on a seaside town's end-of-the-pier show is about to get its long-awaited UK cinema release.

German documentary maker Jens Meurer followed people in Cromer, Norfolk, as they prepared for the town's annual variety show in 2019.

He was taken to see it by his in-laws more than 10 years ago and said the film, called Seaside Special, captured a "kind of Britishness we miss".

It premiered in 2022 and will be shown in UK cinemas from Friday, 10 November.

It follows the perspective of the performers and residents in the town over the course of a year, giving the audience a glimpse of the trials and tribulations of professional life on stage.

Mr Meurer said the film was an "homage" to the show he had "fallen in love" with a decade ago.

"My desire to capture this world on camera finally fell into place in 2019 - the year when Brexit came to a head and just before the pandemic struck," he said.

In December the film will be shown in a gala screening at The Pavilion Theatre in Cromer - the very place it was based on.

Cromer Pier general manager Sean Garrett said: "The film will always hold a special place in our hearts, as it is a snapshot in time, based around our Cromer Pier Summer and Christmas shows."

