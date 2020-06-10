Film Academy Elects Record Number of Women, People of Color to Board of Governors

Click here to read the full article.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced results for its annual board of governors election, to record diversity and gender inclusion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The number of female Academy governors has increased from 25 to 26, the Academy said, and people of color increases from 11 to 12, including the three governors-at-large.

More from Variety

Additions to the board include filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who was elected for then first time to head the directors branch.

Read the results:

First-time governors:

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Incumbent governors:

Whoopi Goldberg, Actors Branch

Mandy Walker, Cinematographers Branch

Isis Mussenden, Costume Designers Branch

Kate Amend, Documentary Branch

David Linde, Executives Branch

Christina Kounelias, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Charles Bernstein, Music Branch

Wynn P. Thomas, Production Design Branch

Teri E. Dorman, Sound Branch

Larry Karaszewski, Writers Branch

Returning to the board after a hiatus:

Jon Bloom, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.