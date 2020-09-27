Venerate wins inaugural $1.32-million Mohawk Million harness event

Venerate overtook filly Donna Soprano in the deep stretch to capture the inaugural $1.32 million Mohawk Million on Saturday night.

Australian Andrew McCarthy took Venerate, the 2/1 second choice, past Donna Soprano, the 3/5 favourite driven by Bob McClure of Rockwood, Ont., en route to a winning time of 1:53.2 on a fast track at Mohawk Woodbine Park.

The win in Canada's richest harness event was Venerate's fourth in seven attempts.

Donna Soprano was second in the race for two-year-old trotters after registering five straight wins.

On A Streak, at 9/1, was third in the 10-horse field.

Earlier, Doug McNair of Guelph, Ont., took Exploit, a 35/1 longshot, to a stirring victory in the $720,000 Metro Pace in 1:50.4.

Bayfield Beach, at 7/1 odds for driver Yannick Gingras, of Sorel, Que., was second ahead of No Better Joy (7/1) and driver James Mcdonald of Guelph, Ont.

Gingras took the $455,000 Shes A Great Lady with 4/5 favourite Caviart Audrey despite being second to McCarthy and Scarlett Hanover in a dramatic finish in the race for two-year-old pacers.

Scarlett Hanover, the 5/2 second choice, was relegated to last for interference following a steward's inquiry.

That elevated Caviart Audrey to first, followed by Notorious Pink (3/1) and Paulas Bet Hanover (64/1).

The field was reduced to nine with Voelz Delight (sickness) a pre-race scratch.

