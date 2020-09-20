Filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat would be a disastrous Republican move

The year 2020 just keeps on giving. Not only have we lost one of the towering figures in American legal history in Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the empty Supreme Court seat she leaves is yet another wild card in the most dangerous and chaotic political season in American history. It’s not an exaggeration to say that how her seat gets filled could be as consequential for the continued political health of the republic as the election itself.

I’m not going to bother with all the justifications being offered as to why it’s perfectly OK to fill a Supreme Court vacancy a month-and-a-half before a presidential election while it is political obscenity to fill one nine months before a presidential election. They are fig leaves, not arguments, and all the explanations boil down to “because we can.” The issue here isn’t fairness or consistency. It’s consequences. Filling that seat would be the most disastrous thing Republicans could do, not just to the country but to themselves.

There will be retribution

First, if Republican senators plan on doing any campaigning at all, it’s a near-certainty that any confirmation vote on a Supreme Court nominee would not take place until after the election. The current legislative calendar has 13 Senate work days scheduled between now and Nov. 3. If Republicans were to attempt to force through a Supreme Court nomination after they know they have lost the Senate, the political paybacks from the new majority will be incalculable. Democrats won’t just be looking for legislative victories, they’ll be looking to rub Republican noses in what they have done.

But even if Senate Republicans were to manage to vote on a nomination before Nov. 3, retribution would be swift, predictable and dire should Democrats seize control of both the Senate and the presidency. Here's the likely scenario.

On the first day of the new Congress, the Senate would amend its rules to eliminate the legislative filibuster. The size of the U.S. Supreme Court isn’t set by the Constitution, it’s set by statute, albeit a very long-lived statute that was last amended in 1869. So on the second day of the new Congress, a bill would be introduced to amend 28 USC 1 and increase the size of the court from nine to 15.

Candlelight vigil outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 19, 2020. More

Within a month, the Senate would confirm two new Supreme Court justices with the rest following shortly thereafter. The conservative Supreme Court Dream Team wouldn't last a single term. It might not last long enough to decide a single case. Of course, The Great Supreme Court Betrayal would infuriate Republicans and make the fight over Obamacare seem like a pre-pandemic day at the beach. But that’s the nature of these things. Every new outrage is justified by the previous one and the cycle never ends.

I want to emphasize that these are not gauzy hypotheticals. If Republicans force a nominee from President Donald Trump onto the Supreme Court and Democrats win control of Congress and the presidency, the events I have described are the political equivalent of the physical law that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. There is simply no way congressional Democrats are going to smile ruefully at their Republican colleagues and let bygones be bygones. There will be retribution, and that retribution will be expressly calculated to teach Republicans the meaning of powerlessness. It won’t be pretty to watch. It won’t be good for the country. But it will happen, nonetheless.

No GOP advantage to rushing a vote

Once upon a time, senators of both parties understood the necessity of taking the long view. In 2005, when Republicans controlled Congress and the presidency, a bipartisan group of senators known as the Gang of 14 united to save the filibuster. They knew there was no such thing as a permanent majority and what went around would eventually come around.