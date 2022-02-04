Filling in for Messing, Sadovsky has Canada in eighth in Olympic team event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Keegan Messing
    Figure skater
  • Roman Sadovsky
    Canadian figure skater

BEIJING — Hours after learning he would be skating, Roman Sadovsky put Canada in eighth place in the figure skating team event at the Beijing Olympics.

The 22-year-old from Toronto had a shaky skate the morning after the Canadian team informed him he'd be stepping in for Canadian champion Keegan Messing, who remains in Canada awaiting a negative COVID-19 test.

"I was told to just stay ready, be prepared," Sadovsky said on the late notice. "All season I’ve been working toward the Olympic Games. I know the Games have a team event. It’s a little bit of an endurance kind of weekend after all the programs. I came here prepared to do anything, really."

With no room for error in the short program, Sadovsky underrotated and two-footed the landing on his quadruple Salchow to finish with 71.06 points.

"Kind of disappointing honestly," Sadovsky said. "Only because those are mistakes that I don’t usually make. The quad Salchow is a comfort jump for me. It was very successful this season. There was just a slight mishap on the takeoff that didn’t allow me to pull in.

"Definitely your mind races a little bit (after an early mistake). Like, right after it happens. But I know from experience that you’ve got to throw that away and really stay present in the moment and that’s what I did after the first jump."

Canada was tied with Georgia for sixth after two events in the 10-team competition. Ice dancers Piper Gilles, form Toronto, and Paul Poirier, from Unionville, Ont., gave the Canadians some needed points after finishing fourth with their program to an Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues."

The U.S. led the way in the overall standings with wins in the first two events, followed by the Russian team and Italy.

Nathan Chen's score of 111.71, just 0.11 shy of the world short-program record held by Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu. Japan's Shoma Uno was second (105.46), while Russia's Mark Kondratiuk was third (95.81).

Chen scored 11.00 points for his quad flip, while Sadovsky, by comparison, scored just 4.3 on his quad attempt. Chen's triple-triple combination scored 17.27, compared to 7.20 for the Canadian.

In the ice dance, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue of the U.S., finished first with 86.56 points, followed by Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov at 85.05 and Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy at 83.83.

Gilles and Poirier finished with 82.72.

The pairs program was set for later Friday.

A couple hundred fans sat in every other seat, resembling a checkerboard, in a section of the Capital Indoor Stadium. They politely clapped during the programs — cheering isn't permitted due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

The teams have their own rinkside booths to cheer on teammates, and rather than await scores in the traditional "kiss and cry," skaters rejoin their teammates when they've skated.

Sadovsky, the Canadian silver medallist last month behind Messing, hasn't been told whether Messing might arrive in time for Sunday's men's free program — countries are allowed to substitute skaters between the long and short program.

But Sadovsky, who's making his Olympic debut, said he's preparing as if he'll skate.

"I haven’t really been in touch with (Messing)," he said "We’re not that close to be honest. Nothing against him, we’re just not the closest. We haven’t been in touch and I don’t know the status."

The men's singles individual event begins with the short program on Tuesday.

The women's short program is also Sunday. Medals will be awarded on Monday after the free programs for pairs, ice dance and women.

The team event — which features one entry per country in each of the four disciplines — was added to the Olympic program in 2014 in Sochi, where Canada captured silver.

A Canadian team led by ice dance stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold four years ago in Pyeongchang.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Game of Thrones' star John Bradley says fans should 're-evaluate' the show's ending

    Bradley — who starred as Samwell Tarly in the series — said some fans were so attached to the fantasy series that they would never be satisfied.

  • 16 Penn swimmers say transgender teammate Lia Thomas shouldn't be allowed to compete

    Lia Thomas has broken two school records and posted NCAA-best times in two events since transitioning and competing as a woman, sparking debate over her eligibility.

  • Jaguars hiring former Eagles HC Doug Pederson as Urban Meyer replacement

    The Jaguars are turning to a former Super Bowl winner.

  • Piers Morgan makes Sharon Osbourne claim after Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘dangerous’ Holocaust remarks

    ‘Bet she doesn’t lose her job,’ he wrote

  • Raptors win in OT against Bulls for fourth straight victory as VanVleet is celebrated

    TORONTO — Upon hearing the news, his Toronto Raptors teammates swarmed him pre-game in a mob of unbridled joy. His former teammate DeMar DeRozan, made a point to find him during warm-ups to offer his own congratulations. And even superstar rapper Drake, and his son Adonis, took the time to wish him well. Fred VanVleet was an all-star. He was named a reserve to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, becoming the eighth different player in Raptors franchise history to be selected to the midseason showcase, a

  • Attacks on Pakistan military bases kill seven soldiers, 13 insurgents- army

    QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -Insurgents armed with bombs and guns attacked two Pakistani military bases overnight, killing seven soldiers while losing 13 of their own men, the army said on Thursday, in the latest violence in the resource-rich southwestern Balochistan province where China is investing. The attacks came hours before Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, where he will have meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders. "Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks," Khan and Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said separate statements.

  • Congrats to the USMNT, but shame on US Soccer

    The U.S. shouldn't have to resort to gimmicks like playing in freezing conditions to qualify for the World Cup. But that's just what it did in Wednesday's absurdly frigid win over Honduras.

  • What Key Republicans Are Saying About Biden's Historic Supreme Court Pledge: From 'Qualified' to 'Quota'

    The president said he’ll pick a Black woman for the court and GOP senators involved in the confirmation process have been weighing in ever since

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Balanced attack leads Raptors to OT win for fourth straight victory

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam recorded a double-double and newly minted all-star Fred VanVleet added 21 as the Toronto Raptors topped the Chicago Bulls 127-120 in overtime on Thursday. Siakam finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors (27-23) won their fourth game straight and their fifth in six tries. Chicago’s (32-19) two all-stars, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 43 points, with Derozan dropping 28. Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 30. Gary Trent Jr. drill a three-pointer

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Here’s a list of some things that Kaillie Humphries overcame this season: Being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and a relatively serious hamstring injury. And now, traffic. Humphries cannot use Olympic transport yet, since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month and still hasn’t satisfied every requirement to be considered fully cleared by Chinese officials. That means she must find her own way t

  • While Canada men leave World Cup qualification permutations to others, Qatar beckons

    John Herdman said all the right things Sunday after Canada dispatched the United States at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field to move closer to qualifying for 2022 World Cup. He warned against looking too far ahead, preferring instead to focus on Wednesday's game in El Salvador. He talked about the commitment and skill of his players. He even playfully put his fingers in his ears when a reporter suggested qualification was essentially a fait accompli. "Until those points are in the bag … and I'm not e