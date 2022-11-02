Fill the Trucks Event collecting winter clothes, food for One City Peterborough, Kawartha Food Share

MILLBROOK — The Old Millbrook School Family Centre is teaming up with One City Peterborough and Kawartha Food Share to provide in-need residents with warm clothes and food through its second Fill the Trucks event.

On Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., organizers are asking community members to drop off donations outside the Old Millbrook School, located at 1 Dufferin St. in Millbrook.

Boots, winter coats, gloves, sweatpants and sweatshirts, new underwear, T-shirts, sleeping — all adult sizes — and diapers are being sought by attendees.

Donations will go to One City Peterborough, where they’ll be disrupted to in-need community members as winter approaches.

The first Fill the Trucks event was held in March. Its latest iteration marks The Old Millbrook School Family Centre’s first partnership with Kawartha Food Share. Organizers are asking for non-perishable food items to be dropped off.

Children attending the event will be able to get their faces painted, and the family centre will be open until noon, allowing children to play while donations are dropped off.

The Old Millbrook School Family Centre decided to partner with Kawartha Food Share to meet a growing need, said Nancy Hurley, administrator at the Old Millbrook School Family Centre.

“We’re trying to help replenish the stock for Kawartha Food Share. The rate of use of food banks in the entire province, but specific to Peterborough County, has gone up exponentially. We’re seeing more families use the food banks, more post-secondary students, and they just can’t keep up with the demand,” Hurley said.

In March, contributors donated enough clothes to fill two pickup truck beds. Next month, Hurley hopes to fill three. The plan is to host a Fill the Trucks event annually every November.

“The planning of this event came out of a clear need and desire to support some of these community organizations and show that we can, in fact, make a difference. A small drop in the bucket can have a ripple effect,” Hurley said.

“I think the event itself speaks to the idea that a lot of people are struggling right now but we want to step up and show our support where we can.”

Hurley is encouraging would-be contributors to “do what they can” but cleaning out their closets and cupboards.

“Ultimately, we’re doing this because we should, because we need to step up and support each other and more vulnerable people in our community.”

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner