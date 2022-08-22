Fill Your Home with Comforting Color

Family Features
·3 min read

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / (Family Features) In the world of design, what's old inevitably becomes new again, and a similar pattern is inspiring today's on-trend color palettes for home decor. The latest styles reflect reviving and comforting colors influenced by heritage and romance, lending to a look that is familiar in an individualistic way.

Family Features, Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture
Whether living through the romance of rural lifestyles, the comfort of home or the nostalgia from far-off times, some of today's most beloved design aesthetics celebrate the past, present and future while bringing balance, hope and comfort for you and your family to embrace.

Family Features, Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture
Timeless Color

Using color to evoke feelings and emotions is hardly new but combining a carefully curated color palette with other design elements can allow you to create a look that pays homage to the past while breathing new life into your living space.

Reimagining classic, familiar tones allows you to achieve a design motif that is equal parts reminiscent and refreshing.

"The Vintage Homestead Color Collection offers an effortless look that reveals the importance of being hopeful to find stability and balance," said Ashley Banbury, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams senior color designer. "Our 2023 Color Collection of the Year revives elements from the past that are perfectly paired with vintage, comfortable and classic colors."

Family Features, Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture
Blending Past and Present

Striking a balance between old and new can take many forms, as these styles show:

  • Heritage Revival: An interest in reviving the past is evident in design trends like a remerging appreciation of antiques and vintage elements, such oversized furniture and traditional shapes. To capture this style, your design should focus on contrasting old and new for a mix-and-match look.

A cohesive color scheme can allow the various elements to stand on their own while working in harmony for an intentional design. For example, the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2023 Color Collection of the Year includes a combination of familiar tones that have been thoughtfully curated by design experts who borrow color and design concepts from the past for a hopeful future and a sense of belonging. Hues like Poetry Plum and Hot Cocoa evoke warmth and depth, while moderate shades like Restrained Gold and Glamour offer fresh ways to incorporate mid-range neutrals. Meanwhile, soft tones like Natural Linen and Cool Beige offer subtle color for lighter, brighter spaces.

  • Mixing and Matching of Eras: A new take on retro design is emerging in which eras are blended and new and old furnishing work side by side. To get this look, you'll craft a space that marries historical and contemporary design, celebrating both old and new. To design for longevity, incorporate pieces that are ambiguous in era and stand the test of time.

  • Vintage Homestead: Reviving design elements from the past with mixed patterns, classic shapes and vintage decor adds up to comfortable and comforting design. With this trend, prints and patterns encompass a range of styles, reinforcing how interiors connect to fashion. Mixing classic elegance with sleek vintage shapes is refining the concept of polished comfort. To achieve the look, curate pieces in heritage shapes and patterns, along with retro accents. Be sure to incorporate vintage lighting and glass, as well.

A versatile color choice like Darkroom, the 2023 Color of the Year from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams, is an alluring shade that is classic enough for heritage interiors but also modernly retro for a throwback-inspired aesthetic. It's a neutral perfect for creating an eclectic yet modern look inside and out.

Get inspired to combine the past with the present for a comforting design that's all your own at hgtvhomebysherwinwilliams.com.

