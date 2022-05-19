Fill up on free food as Sam’s Club offers double the samples at event. What to know

If you’re a free-food aficionado, Sam’s Club is hosting an event this weekend that will have your mouth watering.

Members of the club are invited to the company’s first sampling event since taste-testing was brought back to stores in June 2021 following a hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at all Sam’s Club locations, the release said.

Your local club will offer over double the amount of samples Sam’s Club usually has on Saturdays and is adding 18 new food items to its sampling menu.

The new samples for members to try will include:

Pineapple Jalapeno Popper Dip

Thai Sweet Chili Chicken Dip

Hawaiian Style Chicken Teriyaki

Strawberry Lemonade Cake Balls

Cakes + Cupcakes

Churro Colossal Cookie

Churro Bar Cake

Smoothies + Protein Shakes

All the new samples will be Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brand, according to the release.

No shame in your sample game

.

See you at the Member’s Mark Sample Event on 5/21. Taste new flavors and faves 11am-5pm at all U.S. clubs Preview the sample lineup: https://t.co/CWG9OOyDxr

.#SamsClub #MembersMark pic.twitter.com/gB86ejN0zI — Sam’s Club (@SamsClub) May 19, 2022

Sam’s Club has offered members samples in stores for over 35 years, according to the company, and revamped taste-testing in the summer of 2021.

Sam’s Club members can preview some of the new items that will be available for taste-testing on its website.

