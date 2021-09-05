Fill CVC Posts, Body 'Paralysed' Due to Delay: Letter to PM Modi

As no appointments were made for the positions of Chairperson and one Commissioner of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), despite both posts being vacant for months, a group of former judges, ex-bureaucrats, and social activists wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 4 September, urging him to immediately fill the vacancies.

Since one of the body's two Commissioners retired in October last year, the position has remained vacant. The government has also not named a replacement for the post of Chairperson, which has been vacant since June.

The group, consisting of former high court justices AP Shah and Anjana Prakash among others, stated that by not making appropriate appointments in time, the government has "effectively paralysed" the CVC.

They added that there has been only one commissioner since June, who has also been made the acting Chairperson in the absence of one, even when there is no provision for such an arrangement under the law.

A similar situation had occurred in 2019 and 2020 when an "ad-hoc arrangement of appointing an acting Chief was resorted to" as the position had been vacant for nearly a year, the letter noted.

The letter to the Prime Minister, which has been signed by many notable persons including advocate Prashant Bhushan and former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi, expressed concern regarding the process of application to the posts as well.

"It is concerning to note that other than the circular of May 2021, inviting applications for the post of the Central Vigilance Commissioner, no further details are available in the public domain. Even the names of the members of the search committee and details of applications received pursuant to the circular are not disclosed."

The letter noted that the Supreme Court, in multiple judgments, had issued clear and specific directions in order to ensure transparency in the selection and appointment of people of independent bodies such as the CVC, so as to prevent undermining the process, adding that the short-listing criteria being adopted by the Search Committee should be made public.



Urging the prime minister, who is also the Chairperson of the Selection Committee, to fill the vacancies without further delay, the letter stressed on the importance of transparency and timeliness. "Transparency safeguards against arbitrariness in the appointment process and builds public trust," it read.

Others who signed the letter addressed to the prime minister include social activists Aruna Roy and Anjali Bhardwaj, retired Director General of Police Meeran Borwankar and former IAS officer Sundar Burra.

