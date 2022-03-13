Filing for Oakdale City Council vacancy closes. These five residents are running

Five people filed by Friday’s deadline for a vacant seat on the Oakdale City Council.

The June 7 ballot will have Robert Amaral, Kevin Davis, Kayleigh Gilbert, Jennifer Harris and Anthony Pratt. The winner will serve through 2024 in the seat vacated by Ericka Chiara’s resignation last December.

Oakdale does not have council districts, so any registered voter in the city limits could run.

The vote will technically be a special election concurrent with the June primary for county, state and Congressional offices. Oakdale will have a regular election for three other seats in November.

Normally, a council vacancy can be filled by appointment by the other four members. Oakdale could not do this because of a state law barring a council from having a majority of appointed rather than elected members.

Mayor Cherilyn Bairos and Councilman Curtis Haney were both appointed to their posts. Councilmen Christoper Smith and Fred Smith were elected.

Bairos, Haney and Christopher Smith are up for election in November.