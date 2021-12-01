FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HMLP, NVAX, ONTF and OWLT
Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)
Class Period: August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 27, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-hmlp/
ON24, Inc. (ONTF)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the February 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 3, 2022
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-ontf/
Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)
Class Period: March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 11, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-nvax/
Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (OWLT; OWLT WS; SBG; SBG WS)
Class: March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021 and/or were holders of Sandbridge shares entitled to participate in the July 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with Owlet
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-owlt/
