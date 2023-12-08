Filey pub "inundated" after Christmas decorations appeal

A pub has thanked local people for helping to replace its stolen Christmas decorations.

Staff at The Belle Vue in Filey discovered their decorations were missing when they went to get them out of a shed in November.

An appeal was launched to help replace them and staff said they were "inundated" with donations.

Tina Giles, who runs the pub with her sister, said: "We can't thank everybody enough."

The stolen decorations included a new tree and a 12ft (3.66m) tall garland which had been put up at the pub at Christmas for many years.

Ms Giles told BBC Radio York the new decorations were even better than the ones that had been taken.

She said: "We have seven Christmas trees in the pub now and it just feels like Christmas".

"It's warm, with sparkly lights everywhere. We have three floors in the pub and every one is just full of Christmas," Ms Giles added.

