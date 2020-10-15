Will file complaint against BJP nominees for breaking COVID rules: Siddaramaiah after case against Cong candidate

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): After the Bengaluru Police filed a case on Thursday against the Congress candidate for Rajarajeshwari (RR) Nagar Assembly bypoll, Kusuma H, for violating the COVID-19 protocol during the nomination-filing process, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said his party would also file complaints against the BJP nominees on the same charges.

"@BJP4Karnataka leaders have violated election code of conduct & Covid19 protocols during nomination filing process. But no actions were taken against them. We, from @INCKarnataka shall file a complaint with Election Commission," the Congress leader tweeted on Thursday.

He alleged that the police acted at the behest of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, revealing the "autocratic" nature of the BJP government in the state.

"Police have filed a complaint against the RR Nagar candidate Kusuma and my security personnel in the convoy. They had even prevented us during the nomination filing process. The Police are acting on the behest of @CMofKarnataka and this has exposed the autocratic behaviour of @BJP4Karnataka," Siddaramaiah tweeted on Thursday.

He added the police seemed to be dictating the Election Commission officials and "proactively filing cases against opposition leaders with an ulterior motive". "This clearly indicates the role of ruling @BJP4Karnataka leaders," he further tweeted.

Congress candidate Kusuma H had filed her nomination for the byelection to the RR Nagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah had joined Kusuma for the nomination. (ANI)