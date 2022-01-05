FILAMENT HEALTH RECOGNIZES THE RESTORATION OF ACCESS TO RESTRICTED DRUGS VIA THE HEALTH CANADA SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. ( OTCQB:FLHLF ) ( NEO:FH ) ( FSE:7QS ) ("Filament" or the "Company"), commends the formal restoration of access to restricted drugs through the Health Canada Special Access Program (SAP). The SAP allows health care practitioners to request for patients, on an emergency basis, access to drugs that are not yet approved in Canada. Since 2013, Canadians have been unable to access restricted drugs such as psilocybin and psilocin through the SAP. Thanks to the amendment, this access has been restored as of today.

"Clinical trials remain the best mechanism for access to psilocybin, psilocin, and other restricted psychedelic drugs before they are approved. To that end, we have partnered with several clinical trial operators in Canada to administer our natural psilocybin-containing drug candidates," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer of Filament Health. "That being said, through the SAP, Canadians with serious or life-threatening conditions can request access to drugs that have not yet been approved for sale in Canada. We expect to receive a significant volume of inquiries regarding our unique botanical psychedelic drug candidates."

Filament Health is one of a limited number of Canadian companies to have in-house drug candidates in Health Canada approved clinical trials which are manufactured in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices. For further information, contact sap@filament.health .

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of psilocin as compared to psilocybin. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including results of the clinical trial. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

