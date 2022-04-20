FILA x Y/Project Drop Long-Awaited SS22 Collaboration

Y/Project and FILA have finally dropped their Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration, which was unveiled on the runway last year in June.

The team-up arrives as part of the sportswear brand's 110th-anniversary celebration. Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens' unconventional silhouettes are highlighted with FILA branding throughout. Highlight design elements include cut-out details on logo tank tops, gray sweats with slits on the sides, as well as bold red tracksuits. More staples like tees, hoodies and polo neck dresses are given a warped feel signature to Y/Project. In accessories, the collection features caps, sneakers and tennis bags.

"I see this collaboration, really, as a marriage of Y/Project's experimental spirit and FILA’s innovative drive grounded in sportswear," Martens says in a press release. "The process was as easy as it was fun, and it allowed me to openly explore a streetwear direction that felt new. There is a fresh, happy vibe to the endeavor that I think is right for this moment."

Peep the campaign visuals above and below. The FILA x Y/Project SS22 collection is now available online and at select retailers.

