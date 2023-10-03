Fiji's Josua Tuisova played in World Cup hours after seven-year-old son's death

Tuisova played for 79 minutes against Georgia - Getty Images/Phil Walter

Josua Tuisova, the star Fijian centre, played in his country’s Rugby World Cup win over Georgia on Saturday despite learning of the death of his seven-year-old son a few hours earlier.

Tuisova went on to play for 79 minutes in the win over Georgia in Bordeaux, as Fiji picked up their second win of the pool stages.

Tuisova’s father Isikeli Ratulevu, speaking to Fiji Village, said that Tuisova has not returned to Fiji for the funeral on Tuesday in Votua, after Tuisova’s son passed away following a long-term illness.

Tuisova, 29, was named player of the match following Fiji’s 22-15 win over Australia earlier in the pool stages, and has formed a strong centre partnership with Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu.

After a successful spell in sevens Tuisova, 29, has been based in France for his entire professional career, starting with Toulon before joining Lyon and most recently Racing 92 this summer.

Fiji next play against Portugal on Sunday, requiring one point to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007. They could even top the group if Wales were to suffer a shock defeat to Georgia.