Fiji wins Cape Town Rugby Sevens as US falls in final again

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) -- Fiji capitalized on mistake after mistake by the United States to win the Cape Town World Rugby Sevens 29-15 on Sunday, sending the Americans to a second straight defeat in a final at the start of the season.

The upside for the U.S. is that it leads the series standings by a point.

Fiji scored four tries - and led 22-0 before the U.S. could respond - as it clinched a first title in South Africa since 2005.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kalione Nasoko was the first over for Fiji in the third minute as no U.S. defender committed and he kept going down the left wing. Vilimoni Botitu intercepted and raced away from deep inside Fiji's half for the second. Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored off Perry Baker's error, when he threw the ball away, and Botitu's second came when he broke through two half-hearted tackles.

The U.S. lost to New Zealand in the final of last weekend's season-opener in Dubai.

Host South Africa won the bronze in Cape Town, beating New Zealand 10-5.

---

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports