Is Fiji vs Georgia on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup fixture

Fiji could secure their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as they face an intriguing encounter with Georgia.

A bonus point victory would be enough to take Simon Raiwalui’s side through to the last eight after Australia’s defeat to Wales last week left the Wallabies on the brink of an early exit.

But Raiwalui will know to take nothing for granted against a Georgia side that has been below their best at this tournament.

The Lelos narrowly avoided a disastrous defeat against Portugal last time out and will hope to put that draw behind them by challenging the Pacific Islanders.

When is Fiji vs Georgia?

Fiji vs Georgia is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 30 September at the Stade de Bordeaux.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Pool C match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action for free via ITVX.

Team news

After such a strong performance against Australia, Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui makes just a single change: Selestino Ravutaumada, who starred in the warm-up win over England, starts in the back three ahead of Jiuta Wainiqolo, who has been struggling with an ankle issue. Otherwise, it is as you were, though prop Samu Tawake is in line for a World Cup debut from the bench with Mesake Doge recovering from a head injury.

Georgia will be hoping for significant improvements after a wasteful performance against Portugal, but have since lost Luka Japaridze and Beka Gorgadze from their squad due to injury. Hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze makes his first international start while there is also an opportunity for Luka Matkava at fly half, with Tedo Abzhandadze dropping to the bench. Davit Niniashvili is shifted to the wing while 20-year-old centre Tornike Kakhoidze will make a World Cup debut when used as a replacement.

Line-ups

Fiji XV: Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi; Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta; Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata; Simione Kuruvoli, Teti Tela; Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Selestino Ravutaumada; Ilaisa Droasese.

Replacements: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Samu Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue; Frank Lomani, Vilimoni Botitu, Vinaya Habosi.

Georgia XV: Mikheil Nariashvili (c), Tengizi Zamtaradze, Beka Gigashvili; Lasha Jaiani, Konstantine Mikautadze; Mikheil Gachechiladze, Beka Saginadze, Tornike Jalagonia; Vasil Lobzhanidze, Luka Matkava; Davit Niniashvili, Giorgi Kveseladze, Demur Tapladze, Akaki Tabutsadze; Miriani Modebadze.

Replacements: Luka Nioradze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Nodar Cheishvili, Luka Ivanishvili; Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Tornike Kakhoidze

Odds

Fiji win 1/14

Draw 7/1

Georgia win 40/1

Prediction

Fiji secure a bonus point victory and advance to the knockout stages. Fiji 35-20 Georgia