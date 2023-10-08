Fiji suffer shock loss to Portugal but secure Rugby World Cup quarter-final against England – latest reaction

Portugal celebrate their first-ever Rugby World Cup victory - Charly Triballeau/AFP

How Eddie Jones must have watched this game through latticed fingers, wondering whether Portugal could do it. Patrice Lagisquet’s spirited side have been one of the revelations at this World Cup and boy they come close to doing the Wallabies coach and his beleaguered Australia a huge favour.

At one point in a utterly frenetic game, they were on the cusp of springing one of the most significant upsets to keep Australia’s World Cup campaign, which had been on life support all week, alive.

The Pacific Islanders only needed a point in their final group match to overtake the Wallabies in Pool C and condemn them to an early exit. In a topsy-turvy game, they did just that by the skin of their teeth, salvaging a losing bonus point in the most dramatic possible way.

Fiji v Portugal: as it happened

10:30 PM BST

Incredible scenes for Portugal

Portugal's flanker David Wallis (2R) and Portugal's hooker Mike Tadjer (R) celebrate with teammates - AFP/Charly Triballeau

Mike Tadjer is overwhelmed with emotion at full-time - Getty Images/Julian Finney

The players of Portugal celebrate victory at full-time - Getty Images/Julian Finney

10:21 PM BST

Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui

Congratulations to Portugal. They played really well and stuck in there. Obviously disappointed not to get that win. We dropped too much ball and we were a bit tight given the context of the game. We have to reassess tomorrow. Very good tournament team England, so we are expecting a tough game.

10:16 PM BST

Portugal head coach Patrice Lagisquet

It’s incredible, it’s unbelievable. They always find resources that I never expect. And the way they score this last try is amazing. They still surprise me after four years. It’s an incredible group and an incredible team. There are players who are really talented. It couldn’t be better, I’m so lucky to train a squad like this one. I’m so lucky to finish with this victory. It’s a great moment. I love [the supporters]. They are incredible. They support their team for 80 minutes they sing and shout. I love them.

10:13 PM BST

Rampant celebrations for Portugal

Portugal's Duarte Diniz celebrates after the match - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

Jose Madeira and Pedro Bettencourt of Portugal embrace - Getty Images /Laurence Griffiths

Portugal's Francisco Fernandes celebrates with teammates - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

Portugal's flanker David Wallis (L) and Portugal's scrum-half Samuel Marques celebrate - AFP/Charly triballeau

10:03 PM BST

Portugal flanker Nicolas Martins

It fells incredible. We worked a lot for that. I have no words to say. It is historic. I am so happy, I think it is the best moment of my life. We are a team of friends from France, Portugal, but we live together. It’s something incredible. All the public were for us. Fiji play well, but all this is, woah, I don’t have the words.

09:57 PM BST

What does losing mean for Fiji?

As Fiji lost by fewer than seven points, they earn a losing bonus point to draw level with Australia in the pool on 11 points.

As Fiji won their head to head match against Australia, they will go through second in the pool behind Wales.

09:53 PM BST

PORTUGAL WIN!

Portugal are winners at the World Cup for the very first time! A World Cup upset for the ages.

This is a squad made up entirely of tournament debutants and captained by a dentist.

What a moment, what a game, what a team.

ABSOLUTE SCENES 🇵🇹



09:51 PM BST

80 min FIJ 23 POR 24

Two carries will do it. 20 seconds left...no 10... and the ball is out!

09:50 PM BST

78 min FIJ 23 POR 24

The kick is good! Portugal pull ahead, and Toulouse is on it’s feet.

Os Lobos now have 40 seconds to seal off this game for an historic win.

Samuel Marques kicks Portugal's winning conversion to secure their first ever World Cup win - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

09:49 PM BST

TRY PORTUGAL! 78 min FIJ 23 POR 22

With three minutes left, Appleton carries hard in the left 15-metre channel. Os Lobos then move the ball across-field to the right touchline. And there’s a break! It’s Storti who is electric down the right wing. He curves his run inside as he approaches the full-back and offloads to his fellow winger Marta to dive over.

Portugal have another late kick to potentially win it. It’s from the right hand side, one step inside the 15.

🙌 Unbelievable scenes



09:47 PM BST

75 min FIJ 23 POR 17

Lomani has the distance, and he just about has the accuracy. The ball arced from outside the right post and finished outside the left, but it bisected the two - and that’s what matters.

Fiji stretch the gap to beyond a try.

09:45 PM BST

75 min FIJ 20 POR 17

Portugal are penalised in midfield for the tackler not rolling away. He receives a smack on his backside from Lomani for his indiscretion. Fiji point to the sticks once again - this one from 40 metres out.

09:44 PM BST

73 min FIJ 20 POR 17

Fiji field the kick-off well and Lomani puts it into touch. There is still a few minutes to go, but it feels as if the sting has just been taken out of the game by Fiji.

09:43 PM BST

73 min FIJ 20 POR 17

Portugal win their line-out and clear to touch. But it doesn’t go far, and Fiji play off the top from just outside the opposition 22. Portugal strip the ball in the tackle, but they are penalised for being off-side from the line-out.

The penalty is from more or less right in front of the sticks, and this time Botia signals for the three points. Definitely the right choice at this late stage.

Lomani keeps his cool and puts his side in the lead.

09:40 PM BST

69 min FIJ 17 POR 17

After drama elsewhere in the group stages, one might have been forgiven for thinking this final pool stage game would be a shoo-in. Not so. With 10 minutes to go, the game is poised on a knife edge.

Fiji have the bit in-between their teeth all of a sudden after Doge forces a turnover.

Botia then bursts up-field and they play a series of off-loads. Eventaully Botia kicks to the left corner. The ball holds up but is carried into touch by Fiji. High-pressure line-out for Portugal.

09:37 PM BST

TRY FIJI 67 min FIJ 17 POR 17

Fiji look to drive it and creep forward to within the five-metre line. They have another advantage, but the defence is heroic from Portugal.

Finally they get over though with a powerful nose dive from Mesake Doge.

Lomano continues with his unconventional bending kicking style, but again it goes through.

Fiji draw level!

Fiji all but in the quarter-finals?



09:35 PM BST

65 min FIJ 10 POR 17

Fiji win an advantage off the scrum and play left.

Tuisova delays the pass well, but as they look to play back the other way, their one-up runner gets isolated. It looks as if Lima has won the turnover, but he is penalised for going onto his arms. Fiji again go for the corner rather than taking the points on offer.

09:33 PM BST

65 min FIJ 10 POR 17

After a kicking exchange, a tired looking Fiji look to hoist it out. However, the ball hits the spider cam, meaning Fiji will have a scrum. Given their poor showing at the line-out and their relative dominance at the scrum, this will come as welcome news.

09:31 PM BST

62 min FIJ 10 POR 17

After Fiji kick through, Portugal look to run it back, putting it through the hands and moving it to the left wing. But the Fijian cover defence is good and they win it back.

Fiji kick to the corner with the penalty, but it is a poor effort. They then lose their own line-out anyway, and the opportunity is gone.

09:29 PM BST

60 min FIJ 10 POR 17

Hambosi fields the kick and takes on the Portuguese defence. He passes to Ravutaumada, who is brought to ground. Nayacalevu clearly comes into the breakdown from the wrong side, and that is his last action of the match.

Portugal kick up to the Fiji 22 for a lineout, which they win at the back.

09:27 PM BST

60 min FIJ 10 POR 17

Portugal have a scrum on their own 22. Fiji have 20 minutes to take back the lead, or their World Cup could well be over. Currently, they are going to scrape through based on a bonus point.

09:25 PM BST

59 min FIJ 10 POR 17

The defence from Portugal is lung-busting. After another carry from Fiji’s giants, they are repelled, and the ball slips out of Hambosi’s grip. Portugal clear to touch and Fiji play a line-out from the opposition 22.

09:24 PM BST

58 min FIJ 10 POR 17

The ball is knocked-on again, yes, really, by Fiji, but they are playing advantage. They go to the back off the next line-out and have another penalty advantage for the tackler not rolling away. Fiji simply throw it to floor again.

For a team renowned for the quality of their hands and off-loading, this is remarkably poor. Fiji quick tap this time.

09:22 PM BST

56 min FIJ 10 POR 17

It feels as if Fiji are just about to burst into life, but after 11 phases, the ball bursts out forewards, and Portugal clear. It doesn’t go far though, and Fiji have another lineout from inside the opposition 22.

Francisco Fernandes goes off with a shoulder injury and receives and loud ovation from the crowd.

09:20 PM BST

54 min FIJ 10 POR 17

Now it’s Fiji’s turn to put their shoulders to the wheel. They drive well off the lineout to earn a penalty, but as they kick it up the touchline, the ball is disrupted from the following throw-in. Fiji keep hold of it though and bash into the guts of the opposition. Carrying to about 10-metres out. The defence is good though by Portugal, with the double tackles raining in to send Fiji backwards.

09:18 PM BST

Yellow card remains

Due to a late step from the ball-carrier, Botia’s yellow card will remain just a yellow.

09:17 PM BST

TRY PORTUGAL! 50 min FIJ 10 POR 17

Fiji are defending for their lives off the driving line-out after a wonderful one-handed take.

The maul comes right up to the line, and it’s Francisco Fernandes who bursts over with a tight carry.

The conversion is good, and Portugal reclaim the lead. This game has completely opened up.

They're back in it! 🔥



09:15 PM BST

Yellow card review

Botia is sent to the bin for a high shot. There is clearly a late change of direction from the attacker, but head contact was made with Marta, and Botia could have been lower. We will wait and see what the bunker decides...

09:13 PM BST

FIJI TRY! 47 min FIJ 10 POR 10

It’s barely possible to keep up. After Portugal break down the left, they look as if they could score another in quick succession.

But the ball breaks and Maqala gathers, charging back downfield. It looks like there is no one back, but Portugal scramble well forcing him inside. Fiji maintain their composure though and keep it tight. Eventually it’s the ‘demolition man’ Botia who burrows over.

Fiji kick the conversion, and the scores are all square again.

09:10 PM BST

TRY PORTUGAL! 44 min FIJ 3 POR 10

Portugal take to the skies for the first time, and Portela makes a fantastic take.

With Fiji running backwards, Portugal play quickly to Bettencourt who puts boot to ball, grubbering it through to the corner.

The ball sits up perfectly for Storti, who has two men on him, but the flying winger squeezes into the corner to score.

The kick goes over to boot. Portugal lead!

Wow! 😧



09:07 PM BST

43 min FIJ 3 POR 3

Fiji force the scrum penalty, and they’re back in the groove.

They must now retain their own line-out. Scrap that, they fail to hit touch and lose the advantage their forwards have just given them. Another rookie error.

09:06 PM BST

42 min FIJ 3 POR 3

Fiji disrupt at the line-out before a brief kicking exchange gives the ball back on half-way.

Os Lobos are using the width well, and again they get in behind with Mike Tadjer catching the ball behind his back and still managing to get the off-load away.

Portugal are reloading so quickly, and Fiji are struggling to deal with it.

Eventually a big tackle from Nayacalevu forces the knock-on.

09:04 PM BST

41 min FIJ 3 POR 3

Nayacalevu went down with a pained look on his face as his studs slipped through the grass. But he is back on his feet again after receiving treatment.

09:03 PM BST

40 min FIJ 3 POR 3

Fiji get us back under way, but Portugal gather and are immediately on the front foot. Fiji are penalised for a side entry at the ruck, and Portugal knock the ball into touch for a line-out.

08:56 PM BST

Half-time analysis

Fantastic work from Portugal, who have looked the more dangerous of the two teams so far. They have been dogged at the breakdown, expertly selecting their moment to effect the turnover, before zipping the ball out wide and, crucially, offloading to hand.

After an off-colour performance last week against Georgia, Simon Raiwalui would have been hoping for a big response from his Fijian side. But so far, it has been more of the same.

There have been individual flashes of quality - a few big hits and carries from the like of Botia, Tuisova and Nayacalevu - but the Fijian ball carriers have frequently found themselves isolated.

Most disappointing for Fiji fans though has been their ill-discipline. Having proved themselves the masters of breakdown turnovers against Australia, they have been beaten at their own game so far.

They must tighten up in this area, and with their ball handling, to gain some sense of momentum in this second-half.

08:52 PM BST

40 min FIJ 3 POR 3

Fiji have Portugal marching backwards in the scrum, but hooker Tadjer does just enough to claw the ball back for his side.

Portugal hoick the ball into touch leaving the two sides level at half-time.

08:46 PM BST

39 min FIJ 3 POR 3

Fiji play a nice wrap move in midfield with Botitu playing a miss-pass to release Habosi down the left flank.

Fiji then move it across field and drive up into the Portugal 22. But they are penalised for a knock-on on the floor.

A very poor decision by Luke Pearce for what is clearly hands in the ruck by Portugal with their tackler not rolling away. Fiji complain, but Pearce bats off the criticism.

08:43 PM BST

37 min FIJ 3 POR 3

Portugal win another penalty advantage then a poor pass is volleyed through by Storti and duly chased. The ball holds up just short of the line but the wing, under huge pressure, knocks on as he goes to dive on it.

Portugal take the sensible option and go for the posts, levelling the scores.

The game is being played at a furious pace, and Fiji appear on the ropes at the moment.

08:41 PM BST

33 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Portugal break and kick through, but a cool-headed Botitu kicks back to find space in the left corner. The only player back is Portuguese hooker Mike Tadjer who produces a text-book end over end kick. The crowd love that.

Fiji then fail to play to the referee’s whistle off the next phase, and Portugal pick up before flying up-field again. They kick through but it goes dead to be touched down.

Portugal receive Fiji’s tryline dropout, but they are immediately back on the attack, showing a fantastic array of offloads to put Fiji on the backfoot. Eventually Fiji are penalised for an off-the-ball tackle, and Portugal kick to the corner. Fiji are vulnerable at the lineout drive, and Portugal will try to exploit that.

08:37 PM BST

33 min FIJ 3 POR 0

It’s not all going Fiji’s way so far, and glimmers of frustration are starting to show as the ball dribbles into touch.

08:36 PM BST

31 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji disrupt the maul at the line-out and then force the ball loose in the tackle as it goes wide. Fiji kick through but then dive on the back-pedaling Portuguese player and are pinged for it. Fiji are hemorrhaging penalties at the moment.

08:34 PM BST

29 min FIJ 3 POR 0

After 3.5 games at this World Cup, Fiji give away their first penalty at their own scrum.

Portugal will be please with that one. They knock it to touch just outside the Fiji 22.

08:33 PM BST

27 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Portugal box kick to Habosi. It’s a good option, but the winger puts in a hitch kick, and then he’s away. He beats three players, galivanting up to midfield, but his support are nowhere to be seen. Portugal do well to bring the winger down and then force a turnover penalty. With Fiji caught Rip van Winkle, Portugal quick-tap, but the first receiver knocks on. There was acres of space out to the right, and his expression says it all.

Vinaya Habosi breaks but is brought down and left isolated - Getty Images/Julian Finney

08:30 PM BST

26 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Suddenly Portugal are on the break through Storti on the right flank. Storti shoots down the wing before putting in a well-weighted kick, but Lomani does just enough to disrupt. Maqala is then the quickest to react and dives on the ball to bail out his team. Fiji clear and Portugal have a line-out.

08:29 PM BST

24 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji take at the front of the line-out and hit into midfield through Tuisova. He is up-ended by a good low tackle. The ball comes free again, but it is backwards this time, and Fiji roll on, crashing up through Botia. The ball comes out left to the back, and it looks like there might be some space. But Maqala loses his footing and is pounced on by two Portugal defenders who force a turnover penalty. Portugal clear.

Wing Josua Tuisova (L) is up-ended by Portugal's inside centre Jose Lima - AFP/Valentine Chapuis

08:27 PM BST

23 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Another handling error for Fiji - that makes it six. This time Tuisova puts a bit of footwork on to get on the outside of his man, but the ball bursts free as he looks to offload. Portugal scrum in midfield.

Remember, this Fijian scrum has been the most dominant at the World Cup so far. The Fijian forwards have not lost a single one on their own ball and have milked other teams for penalties on theirs. And they do so again here - Ferreira is penalised.

08:24 PM BST

21 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji keep things simple at the line-out and play from the front.

Fiji are carrying powerfully, but Portugal are defending smartly, picking and choosing when to challenge for the ball and when to fan out in defence.

Fiji find a few yards of space on the right flank, but the final pass goes to ground before bouncing into touch. The Fijian player slaps the ground in frustration.

08:22 PM BST

18 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji are the architects of their own misfortune so far, with four handling errors stifling their attack, and giving Portugal the chance to break. This time the ball goes down, is kicked through by Os Lobos, and Fiji knock-on as they chase back.

Luckily for Fiji, they win a scrum penalty against the head and kick to touch for a line-out.

08:20 PM BST

17 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji kick long and Portugal try to watch it over the dead ball for a scrum back. But the flying kick chase from Ravutaumada makes them think better of it, and they touch down.

08:20 PM BST

17 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji make a change as Mayanavanua comes off early with what looks like a knee complaint.

08:18 PM BST

15 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Both teams are playing with a degree of conservatism, choosing to engage in the kicking battle rather than simply running it. Portugal eventually go back to what they know and run it into midfield. They win a breakdown penalty and clear for a lineout around half-way.

08:16 PM BST

13 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji have good front foot ball, but Nayavalevu knocks on and Portugal clear up-field before regathering. They cross-field kick to the right but the ball goes out. Fiji then go quickly and carry into the Portuguese half, but the scramble defence is good and Portugal isolate the opposition. Just as they win it back though, Tuisova flies through the ruck like a heat seeking missile to obliterate the Portuguese ball carrier.

Waisea Nayacalevu takes on the opposition centre - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

08:14 PM BST

13 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji move the ball left down the line to Nayacalevu, who puts through an experienced grubber off his left boot to pin back Portugal. They can only reach the 22 with their clearance.

08:13 PM BST

12 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Portugal go from coast to coast off the line-out but Fiji’s defence is good, and Os Lobos are shepherded wide.

Kick tennis ensues before Magala shows magic feet to carry back.

08:12 PM BST

10 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji catch the re-start before Lomani hits touch with his box kick. Fiji appear to have made the tactical decision to get the ball out, going against their innate instincts to keep the ball alive at all costs.

08:11 PM BST

9 min FIJ 3 POR 0

Fiji’s strong carrying game puts pressure on Portugal, forcing the off-side penalty.

Raiwalui’s side show solid game management to go for posts, and Lomani bends one through David Beckham-style.

Fiji lead.

08:08 PM BST

7 min FIJ 0 POR 0

Portugal drop it on the boot off first phase, looking to release winger Storti. The kick lands a little short though, and the Fijian full-back leaps and fields well.

Fiji win the lineout when their kick is charged down, but Portugal disrupt again and look to play inside their own half. The tackles are flying in from Fiji - this time it’s Tuisova who marmalises Cardoso Pinto. Each hit draws an exhale of breath from the crowd as if to say, ‘better you than me’.

Portugal's full-back Manuel Cardoso Pinto (L) is tackled by Fiji's inside centre Josua Tuisova - Getty Images/Charly Triballeau

08:06 PM BST

5 min FIJ 0 POR 0

This time it’s Fiji who struggle at the line-out. It’s an area that Georgia made messy, and one that Fiji will have to resolve if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Portugal scrum left around half-way.

08:05 PM BST

4 min FIJ 0 POR 0

Mawi wins another turnover - already Fiji’s third of the game, and Fiji look to play inside their own 22 to the right.

Good reactive defence from Portugal forces the ball loose, but Fiji have a penalty.

They clear for a lineout on half-way.

08:04 PM BST

3 min FIJ 0 POR 0

After a good first lineout, this one is slightly over-thrown but regathered by Lima.

Portugal dribble one through as the ball comes out, and Fiji touch it down over the line before clearing the 50-22.

08:03 PM BST

2 min FIJ 0 POR 0

Portugal get clean ball off the top and hit into midfield, making progress. But a sharp Fijian defender notices the ball is out of the ruck and pounces on it to turn over. Tuisova trucks up the right wing, but as they come back the other way Portugal win a breakdown penalty.

Portugal kick to touch for a lineout inside the opposition 22.

08:01 PM BST

1 min FIJ 0 POR 0

Luke Pearce blows his whistle, and we’re off.

Portugal kick deep right and Fiji clear immediately to touch. No messing around.

Portugal line-out on the opposition 10.

07:59 PM BST

The anthems

Portugal go first, and there are tears in the eyes of more than a few of the big men - the passion etched onto their faces. After all, this may be the last chance they get to play in a World Cup.

Fiji go next with a rousing performance before Nayacalevu leads them in the Cibi.

Kick off next!

07:55 PM BST

The teams are out

Portugal, in their white jerseys, are led out by captain Nayacalevu. Portugal are resplendent in red and led by new captain Jose Lima.

Now: time for the anthems!

07:54 PM BST

07:51 PM BST

e players of Fiji warm up prior to the Rugby World Cup - Getty Images/Julian Finney

07:50 PM BST

And for Portugal

07:48 PM BST

Our experts' view of Fiji's record and prospects

07:45 PM BST

Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui

This week we’ve worked hard. We’ve got a good team against Portugal tonight. We’ve been addressing the basics to try and get a full 80 minute performance out of them. We’ve got to control the contact area, minimise the mistakes in contact and be clinical.

07:40 PM BST

Thoughts are with Joshua Tuisova and his family

Fiji’s performances so far this World Cup have won the hearts and minds of rugby supporters the world over. And few players have been more stand-out than Joshua Tuisova - the player nicknamed ‘the bus’.

The man-mountain of a centre has exuded physicality and creativity in Fiji’s opening pool games against Wales, Australia and Georgia, and even scored the try against the Wallabies that allowed his side to draw clear.

It therefore came as awful news to the rugby world to hear that Tuisova’s son tragically died shortly before the centre turned out to play against Georgia last week.

Go here to read Ben Coles’ full story.

07:33 PM BST

Portugal drop captain

Portugal make five changes, including dropping captain Tomas Appleton to the bench, with coach Patrice Lagisquet admitting the news wasn’t welcomed by some in the squad.

“For some players, our choices were very difficult to understand because after three and a half months they expected to play, and because of the mindset [to train hard]during this period, they also deserved to play to be honest,” Lagisquet said.

“Some of the players, we’ve finished their career and they expected to play this last game. But we’ve explained why we’ve done these choices, even if it’s very difficult for players to accept and understand when they are not in the 23.”

Jose Lima replaces Appleton at inside centre and takes over the captaincy for a fourth time. The other changes from the side who lost to Australia last week include loosehead prop Francisco Fernandes and Steevy Cerqueira, who reprises his second row partnership with Jose Madeira.

Rafael Simoes replaced Thibault de Freitas at No 8 in the final change to the pack. Elsewhere, Manuel Cardoso Pinto starts at fullback, replacing livewire Nuno Sousa Guedes.

07:23 PM BST

Fiji try out tyro fly-half

Fiji make six changes to the side that beat Georgia as Vilimoni Botitu starts at fly-half for only the second time.

Usually a center, Botitu’s only previous fly-half start for Fiji was against Scotland last November at Murrayfield.

Who wears the number 10 jersey has been a subject of debate for Fiji after first choice playmaker Caleb Muntz suffered a tournament-ending knee injury days before flying out. Teti Tela has started all three previous pool games but drops to the bench this evening.

Botitu starts inside goal-kicking scrum-half Frank Lomani, who has come off the bench in the last two games and added 10 vital points.

Elsewhere, Northampton-bound Temo Mayanavanua starts in the second row, meanwhile the Drua’s Meli Derenalagi moves into the back row alongside Derenalagi, who makes his first start of the tournament.

Semi Radradra is rested, to be replaced by Vinaya Habosi on the left wing while Sireli Maqala subs in for Ilaisa Droasese at full-back.

“We’ve had some outstanding training, the guys have put their hands up,” coach Simon Raiwalui said. “There have been some bangs and bruises from the last match and a couple of others who have really earned their spots.”

07:00 PM BST

The teams

Fiji:

Starting XV: 15-Sireli Maqala, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, 13-Waisea Nayacalevu, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Vinaya Habosi, 10-Vilimoni Botitu, 9-Frank Lomani, 1-Eroni Mawi, 2-Sam Matavesi, 3-Luke Tagi, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 5-Temo Mayanavanua, 6-Ratu Meli Derenalagi, 7-Levani Botia, 8-Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16-Tevita Ikanivere, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Mesake Doge, 19-Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 20-Albert Tuisue, 21-Peni Matawalu, 22-Teti Tela, 23-Iosefo Masi

Portugal:

Starting XV: 15-Manuel Cardoso Pinto, 14-Raffaele Storti, 13-Pedro Bettencourt, 12-Jose Lima, 11-Rodrigo Marta, 10-Jeronimo Portela, 9-Samuel Marques, 1-Francisco Fernandes, 2-Mike Tadjer, 3-Diogo Hasse Ferreira, 4-Jose Madeira, 5-Steevy Cerqueira, 6-David Wallis de Carvalho, 7-Nicolas Martins, 8-Rafael Simoes

Replacements: 16-David Costa, 17-Duarte Diniz, 18-Anthony Alves, 19-Duarte Torgal, 20-Joao Granate, 21-Joao Belo, 22-Tomas Appleton, 23-Vincent Pinto

Referee: Luke Pearce

06:49 PM BST

Portugal vie to save Australian blushes

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of tonight’s Pool B clash between Fiji and Portugal in Toulouse.

With Wales having already qualified as winners of the pool, Australia fans will be praying that Portugal can pull off the miraculous tonight and secure victory over Fiji - thereby saving the Wallabies from their first ever pool stage exit.

Eddie Jones’ condemned side have been forced to remain in France for another week, and keep training, as they await the result of tonight’s match.

But given the rambunctious brand of rugby Fiji have played this tournament, an upset sounds like wishful thinking.

After a so-near, so-far 32-26 loss to Wales, they rallied to humble Australia 22-15 before grinding out a 17-12 victory against Georgia to leave them one point from quarter-final qualification ahead of kick-off.

A win tonight would see them finish second in the Pool, setting up a quarter-final re-match against England after their victory at Twickenham in September’s World Cup warm-up fixture.

However, by the spurious logic of head-to-head results, these two sides may be more evenly matched than they look on paper. Fiji tralied Georgia until the 64th minute before eventually prevailing in a close fought game. Meanwhile, Portugal drew 18-18 with Georgia, and could have come away with much more had Nuno Guedes’s last-minute penalty not drifted wide of the posts.

Portugal have impressed this tournament with their free-flowing style and innovative line-out that caught Wales napping to earn themselves a number of new fans.

After a 28-8 loss to Wales, they were denied their first World Cup win after a spectacular come-back against Georgia before putting in a good showing against Australia to lose 34-14.

Fiji have won their two previous meetings with Portugal, the most recent of which came in 2013 when a young Levani Botia scored the last of their six tries to bring home a 36-13 victory.

Patrice Lagisquet’s Portugal will want to sign off from an encouraging tournament with a statement victory, as it is likely to be the final game for a number of those involved.

“I want to appreciate every minute, every second because I like all these players and I really appreciate what they’ve done,” said Lasgiquet.

“I want to search for the success they all expect and they deserve. I would like to share one more victory or something great one more time with them.”

Fiji prop Eroni Mawi said: “There are always expectations coming back from home, but we have to focus on ourselves as a team going into the last pool game.”

”[We are] not looking ahead to the quarter-finals yet, we are focusing on this game as it determines where we go forwards, so at the moment we are trying to do our thing, play our Fijian rugby and hope for the win.”