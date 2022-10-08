Fiji v England: live score and latest updates from Women's Rugby World Cup

England players training - england v fiji rugby world cup live score latest - Phil Walter - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

04:44 AM

England and Fiji are in the house

Both teams walk out to the sound track of Sia's 'Unstoppable' which is very apt if you're a Red Rose. The anthems have been sung and England immediately form a huddle. Some of the team take a knee before Zoe Harrison kicks off....and we're underway

04:32 AM

France up and running

france - DAVID ROWLAND/REUTERS

In the opening match of the tournament, France brushed South Africa aside 40-5, which shouldn’t massively alarm England. The Red Roses are likely to face Les Bleues twice if they are to lift the trophy in six weeks’ time, but Thomas Darracq’s side looked far from convincing against a determined Springboks women’s outfit.

04:27 AM

Fiji fact file

We might be in for a David v Goliath contest, but it’s worth remembering the battles that many of these Fijian women have had to overcome just to play rugby.

The Pacific Islanders went 10 years without playing between their second test in 2006 and their third in 2016. Historically, Fijian women have been shunned for playing rugby in their country, where they are encouraged to be homemakers, but times are changing.

Fiji have soared up the world rankings to No. 21, have finally got a ticket to the World Cup party and they’re determined to enjoy every minute.

Unlike most nations at this tournament, Senirusi Seruvakula’s side - dubbed the Fijiana Drua - haven’t been in camp full-time. Their fitness regime for the World Cup has been like none other - players have been running up the country’s sand dunes and doing fitness drills at one of the country’s naval bases as part of their World Cup prep.

fiji - JOHN COWPLAND/AFP

04:20 AM

Red hot Red Roses

If you’ve dragged yourself out of bed to watch this one, hats off to you. It should make for easy watching from an England perspective given the ridiculous form the Red Roses are in.

Their 25-match winning streak - a record which no other Test nation in men’s or women’s rugby has ever achieved - couldn’t be more mismatched to World Cup debutants Fiji, who only played their first Test in 2006 and have played less than 20 internationals since.

04:16 AM

A record breaking day for women’s rugby

There’s a real buzz around Eden Park, whe we’re expecting to see a record crowd attendance for a women’s Test match. Facepaint and flags are in full flow.

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for today’s opening match day and although the stadium wasn’t anywhere near full for the opening game of the tournament when South Africa and France kicked things off, it’ll be a cauldron of noise later.

Tournament favourites England take to the pitch in just over half an hour, before hosts New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against Australia and there’s a half-time performance from Rita Ora.

fans - Hannah Peters/ World Rugby

04:06 AM

England team to face Fiji

15. E Kildunne 14. L Thompson 13. E Scarratt 12. H Rowland 11. C MacDonald 10. Z Harrison 9. L Infante 1. V Cornborough 2. A Cokayne 3. S Bern 4. Z Aldcroft 5. A Ward 6. A Matthews 7. S Kabeya 8. S Hunter (capt)

Replacements: 16. C Powell 17. H Botterman 18. M Muir 19. C O’Donnell 20. P Cleall 21. L Packer 22. H Aitchison 23. A Dow.

03:57 AM

Kia ora!

Good morning and welcome to Auckland as England get their Rugby World Cup campaign underway against Fiji. Few teams in world sport have been as dominant as this Red Roses side have been in recent seasons and they come into this tournament as heavy favourites.

That status brings its own level of pressure however and head coach Simon Middleton will be keen to see his side produce a clinical display today against what is admittedly a fairly weak Fiji outfit.

Sadia Kabeya, who has just four caps to her name, starts this one after only coming out of Covid-19 enforced isolation on Tuesday. The 20-year-old gets the nod from Middleton after 2014 World Cup winner Marlie Packer, was ruled out with a foot injury. Winger Abby Dow, who suffered a broken leg in April’s Six Nations, has made remarkable progress with her recovery and is named among the substitutes for the game at Eden Park in Auckland.

Captain Sarah Hunter will marshal the side from number eight, while the backs will be helped by the assuring presence of experienced outside centre and vice captain, Emily Scarratt.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: "We've selected an experienced matchday 23 who we feel are in a good position to get our campaign off to a strong start. We know we could have selected any of the wider squad and there are nine players this week with a key supporting role.

"It's a privilege to come up against a team in their first-ever World Cup match. We know they have talented players and we're looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm really pleased with the group effort in training and we can't wait to get started at an iconic venue in Eden Park on Saturday."