Fiji star Josua Tuisova misses son’s funeral to remain at Rugby World Cup

Josua Tuisova has missed the funeral of his seven-year-old son to stay at the Rugby World Cup with Fiji.

The 29-year-old centre made the decision to stay in France, foregoing mourning time with family to focus on the Pacific Islanders’ World Cup quest.

Fiji will qualify for the quarter-finals for just the third time in their history with victory over Portugal in Toulouse on Sunday.

Racing 92 star Tuisova has opted to stay with Simon Raiwalui’s squad, with Fiji naturally rallying round the talented strike-runner.

Josua Tuisova’s son has passed away after a long illness (Getty Images)

England could meet Fiji in the quarter-finals, and defence coach Kevin Sinfield has sent heartfelt condolences to the Pacific Islands nation’s squad.

“I don’t think anybody should have to deal with what he’s had to deal with,” said Sinfield.

“But certainly on behalf of everyone at England rugby, we pass on all our condolences and best wishes, and we’re thinking of him.”

Tuisova starred in Fiji’s crucial 22-15 win over Australia, that has put the talented national side on the brink of the World Cup knockout stages.

He was then informed of his son Tito’s death ahead of Fiji’s 17-12 win over Georgia last weekend.

Tuisova’s son died after a long illness, with the funeral held in Votua, Ba, on Tuesday.