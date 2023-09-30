Fiji fight back to beat stubborn Georgia and close on World Cup quarter-finals

Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Fiji are on the verge of their third appearance in a World Cup quarter-finals after the scrappiest of victories against a defiant Georgia. They did not claim the bonus point that would have made sure of their last-eight place – which means Eddie Jones’s Australia are still clinging on in the competition – but one more match point against Portugal next Sunday should do the trick.

They never really looked like scoring four tries and that was in the main down to the doggedness of Georgia. They have been badly hit by injuries at the tournament but this was as robust a performance as one is likely to see. Indeed, that they kept Fiji scoreless until after the break was an impressive feat but the Pacific Islanders managed two in the end, from their captain, Waisea Nayacalevu, and the replacement Vinaya Habosi to move in sight of a first appearance in the last eight since 2007.

It could be rubber-stamped on Sunday if Australia fail to do what they need to against Portugal but Fiji will not be too downhearted by having to wait given how closely Georgia ran them.

Perhaps understandably, given what was at stake, it was a nervous start from Fiji. From failing to gather the kick-off properly, to missing touch with their kicks, to giving up two try-scoring opportunities that Georgia really ought to have taken, Fiji started dreadfully.

The first of those chances was gilt-edged – Davit Niniashvili shipping on to his fellow wing Akaki Tabutsadze, who fumbled with the try-line beckoning. Had the fly-half, Luka Matkava, used the overlap on the left a few minutes later, Georgia would surely have had the opening try of the game.

As it was, he kicked a penalty, and the excellent Niniashvili another, in the first quarter to give Georgia a 6-0 lead as Fiji struggled to gather their composure. Again handling let them down and Georgia were able to live with their physicality better than most.

Davit Niniashvili, who was one of Georgia’s standout performers, takes on Fiji’s Selestino Ravutaumada. Photograph: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

Their lineout desperately malfunctioned in the early stages too and though they began to string multiple phases together, they ran into emphatic defence. In keeping Fiji scoreless before the interval, Georgia made 99 tackles – the flanker Mikheil Gachechiladze contributing 14 of them – and in sweltering conditions, too.

Fiji grew more desperate, chasing scores but coughing the ball up at crucial moments and Niniashvili soon kicked Georgia further ahead. It might have been even better for them after the opening 40 minutes had Tabutsadze’s try not been ruled out for a forward pass after a helter-skelter passage of play.

The half-time break did little to settle Fiji, nor quell Georgia’s appetite for defence. In the first chance Fiji had to put the ball through the hands again it went to ground and soon Semi Radradra was heading to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.

Sam Matavesi’s problems at the lineout continued but Georgia had wobbles of their own in that regard and after he had seemingly wasted the chance by going himself in the buildup, Nayacalevu finally got Fiji up and running on 50 minutes with an acrobatic finish on the left. Frank Lomani’s conversion brought them to within two.

Lomani had the chance to put Fiji ahead with a penalty he really ought to have made but his kick clipped the outside of the right post. Radradra was back on the field by that point but he did not last long before limping off with injury – a concern for Fiji for the rest of their campaign.

With a shade more than 15 minutes remaining, Lomani had another go from the tee. This one barely got five feet above the height of the crossbar at any stage but there was enough on it to squeeze between the posts, over the bar and give Fiji the lead.

Georgia would not go away but a trademark turnover from Levani Botia inside his 22 brought some welcome respite. Botia had made a similar intervention early in the game and it was his break and delightful offload that allowed Habosi to splash over for the decisive try.

Josua Tuisova was sent to the sin-bin late on, allowing Matkava to kick Georgia back to within a score, but despite a late break down the left, Fiji held on.