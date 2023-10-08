Fiji 23-24 Portugal: Australia out of Rugby World Cup as nervy Islanders secure losing bonus point

(Getty Images)

Fiji will play England in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals despite suffering a late defeat to Portugal on Sunday night.

A last-gasp Rodrigo Marta try, with a conversion from Samuel Marques, secured a first-ever victory on the World Cup stage for the Portuguese.

Despite the Pacific Islanders’ visible frustration, both teams were able to celebrate in Toulouse as Fiji’s losing bonus-point guaranteed their passage to the knockouts at the expense of Australia, courtesy of their head-to-head record after they finished level on points in Pool C.

After a scrappy first half ended 3-3, the game came to life in the second half with Portugal seizing the initiative.

The underdogs got the first try in the 45th minute when the impressive Raffaele Storti, who narrowly missed a try in the first half, chased down a kick into the corner from Pedro Bettencourt and stretched to touch down, with Marques kicking the conversion.

That fired Fiji into life and just three minutes later Levani Botia replied with a powerful run before Frank Lomani levelled the scores with the extras.

But Botia was then sent to the sin bin for making head contact and Portugal were quick to make Fiji pay as they powered their way over the line with Francisco Fernandes touching down, Marques making it 17-10.

Fiji responded once more, working the ball out for Mesake Doge to go over before Lomani tied the scores, and they looked on course for victory as Lomani kicked a couple of penalties in the last 10 minutes to put Fiji 23-17 up.

There was one last bit of drama as Storti raced towards the line and then fed Marta to finish it off in the 78th minute, with Marques splitting the posts to give Portugal a shock win.