Go figure: how Britain became a nation of armchair statisticians

The British distrust of numbers goes back centuries. The Tudor authorities burned maths manuscripts in Oxford for being magical and popish. Dr John Dee, later court astrologer to Elizabeth I, was arrested in 1555 on charges of “calculating”. Florence Nightingale was thought to be a nuisance by generals for counting the soldiers who died in Crimean hospitals, to discover how better to treat them.

Now, we are a nation of armchair statisticians, obsessing over seven-day rolling averages and data transparency, and challenging bad stats whenever they appear.

The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) reports that complaints and queries about how government uses official figures rose to four times their previous levels in the first three months of the pandemic.

Since April, 90% of OSR cases have been about issues such as the reliability of Covid-19 testing data, and the lack of public access to data that politicians deploy.

A case in point is last week’s row about a projection of 4,000 deaths a day in December, if the virus continues unchecked.

After Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, presented several scenarios at the press conference announcing the second lockdown, the 4,000 deaths projection was seized on by critics. Leading the charge, Theresa May said in parliament that the figures were “chosen to support the policy”. Naturally, the former prime minister produced her own calculations to support her case.

It’s not just the OSR. More or Less, Radio 4’s weekly look behind the stats, has been heard a lot more than less. The show, presented by Tim Harford, was promoted from its comfortable yet obscure Wednesday afternoon berth to a primetime 9am slot, just before Covid-19 hit Britain.

“We had this extraordinary run over the summer, where the BBC kept extending the series – I think it was extended four times,” Harford said. His new book, How to Make the World Add Up, sold out in 36 hours when it was published in September. “So that’s another data point.”

At this point, the armchair statisticians of Britain may have noticed something missing. A story quoting statistics showing a rise in interest in statistics has not mentioned how many items of casework the OSR has dealt with. The answer: 110 from April to June 2020, compared with 109 over the previous 12 months. A huge rise – but not large numbers.

And More or Less may have moved to a slot when there are usually more listeners, but Radio Joint Audience Research, which publishes data on audience numbers, has not collected any data since March. Does that really add up to a nation obsessed with stats?

Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter, a former president of the Royal Statistical Society and the nation’s go-to man for explaining statistics, settles the matter with an anecdote. “There’s been a massive rise in public interest in statistics,” he said. “I notice that because I have had a continuous stream of correspondence.”

For those who carp that the plural of anecdote is not data, Spiegelhalter – chair of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at Cambridge University – pointed out that stats are not everything. Quantitative research also requires qualitative research, he said, particularly in medical contexts. “We measure things but we also do interviews that are not turned into numbers. To understand what’s going on, both are absolutely essential – it’s not a choice between the two.”

