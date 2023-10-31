‘A figure ascended the stairs in his funeral suit’: Telegraph readers share their ghost stories

One Telegraph reader heard 'quick, light footsteps walking immediately behind me' but no one was there - Bret Curry/AP

Tristan Redman shared a haunting tale in which he described being frequently visited by a faceless woman in his bedroom growing up.

The seasoned journalist, who otherwise does not believe in ghosts, is currently investigating the events surrounding his ordeal as connections emerged between his childhood home and his wife, Kate’s, family history.

Following his thought-provoking admissions, Telegraph readers wrote in about their experiences of the paranormal variety. Read on for their chilling stories, and share yours in the comments section below.

‘I was hearing footsteps on the stairs and screaming in the attic’

Catherine Nelke, 57, a retired air hostess of 25 years, was subjected to the unexplained in her former home, not far from where she currently resides in St Petersburg, Florida.

The disturbances began in 2017, after Mr and Mrs Nelke and their son, aged four, moved from California to Florida into a Mediterranean-style house built in 1925.

Mrs Nelke explained that she took her son to antique stores to find train sets and memorabilia for his bedroom: “He loved trains, and we had fun picking out railroad-themed decor for his room. I knew that the transition might be hard for him, so this was something fun to do together.”

After an initially peaceful three months in their new home, her son began waking up at 4:30 am every morning, complaining that he had seen a man in his room, who he described as wearing “a long black cape thing and a funny hat.”

At first, Mrs Nelke took this as his imagination running wild, but as the disturbances continued, she asked her son to draw a picture of the man.

Mrs Nelke's son explained there were three spirits in the house - Catherine Nelke

Upon seeing this, Mrs Nelke asked if her son was scared, he said no, just that he kept being woken up. He told her there were three spirits in the house that were all “nice”.

Meanwhile, Mrs Nelke was “hearing footsteps on the stairs often; screaming in the attic at night at times” and lights that she had turned off being turned to full brightness.

Eventually, she called in a historian to research the house. They discovered that three people had died in the house. The first had been a railroad conductor for the Atlantic Coast Line System.

“We determined that he was naturally drawn to my son’s array of train memorabilia in his room and might have been trying to communicate with him,” Mrs Nelke said.

“There are many other things that happened which led us to not only have the house blessed, but hold a seance the night before we moved out to ask the spirits to leave us in peace when we left – this was because so much was happening,” she added.

‘A figure ascended the stairs in his funeral suit’

Former hotel owner David Bakalarski bought his home in Blackpool from the couple who had built it circa 1930.

The original owners grew tomatoes in oil boiler-powered greenhouses and sold them to market. That was until the 1973 oil crisis – the increased price of oil thrust their business into economic turmoil.

“The husband passed away because of the strain during the oil embargo, and she had to sell the house,” Mr Bakalarski explained.

On Mr Bakalarski’s first night in the house, a “figure ascended the stairs towards me in his funeral suit with a high collar – I said to him: ‘The lady has sold the house to me and moved away to be with relatives’. With that, he turned around and went down the stairs.”

‘Someone was there watching me, but I felt no fear or threat’

Forty years ago, Steve Langley was working in the basement of a house in East Finchley, London, loading files into storage racks. The home formerly belonged to the ink entrepreneur and Conservative politician, Henry ‘Inky’ Stephens.



“I was alone in the large basement storage area and after a week or so I more or less zoned out while doing the work,” Mr Langley explained.

One day Mr Langley heard “as clear as day, quick, light footsteps walking immediately behind me in the room” but as he turned, no one was there.

“This went on for a good few minutes, back and forth – it could have been those of a nimble light man or a woman”

The basement had an arched brick ceiling, and behind him was a heavy door which was shut, meaning “there was absolutely no mistaking that what I had heard was actually inside that room – someone was there watching me, but I felt no fear or threat,” he said.

Mr Langley recalled “mentally noting the presence and acknowledging them silently and respectfully.”

“At no time did I have any fear or concern, the feeling was as if a warm, caring person had walked in to just have a look,” he added.

Following this Mr Langley told the porters upstairs about his experience, who said on event days they could reorganise a room for a function, and afterwards would hear objects being moved even though the building was locked up.

“The view was that there was a visitor, but never any cause for anxiety.”

