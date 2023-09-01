Fights close down metro-east high school, restrict access to Friday’s football games

Alton High School is restricting attendance to its Friday night football games in the aftermath of fights that broke out at the school Wednesday.

Only the immediate family of football players, cheerleaders and marching band members will be allowed to attend the Redbirds freshman football game at 4:30 p.m. and varsity game at 7 p.m. against Quincy Senior High School, said Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick.

There are no restrictions for Quincy fans.

Both games will be livestreamed on Hudl, Kusnerick confirmed.

The restrictions come after a series of fights Wednesday caused the school to cancel classes Thursday and move online Friday, according to a statement from Alton District 11. A “significant number” of school administrators and staff as well as law enforcement immediately responded.

An incident report will be complete sometime next week, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the district’s statement, multiple students broke out into several physical alterations. No students were injured and there were no weapons involved.

“The events yesterday were absolutely unacceptable,” Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said in the statement. “They are senseless and embarrassing for our students, staff, school and community. We are continuing our investigation to identify all students responsible and administer serious school consequences. The motivation behind these events remains unclear but all of the students involved were known to each other.”

The school will be putting additional safety and security measures in place next week, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Alton Education Association is organizing a rally at 6:30 p.m. at West Elementary School near the football field. The association, parents and community members plan to wear red and picket before the varsity football game, calling for safe schools.

“After this week’s violent events at Alton High School, we have deep concerns around the safety of our students, teachers and staff. We are calling on school officials to immediately engage in discussions with all stakeholders to ensure we have safe schools for all in Alton. It is unfortunate that we have to have a conversation about this at all, but we deserve to have a voice, and without a doubt, we all deserve to be safe in our schools,” President Bobby Rickman said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time physical altercations have impacted Alton Athletics. In 2018, five people were charged in connection to a brawl that broke out between two players and spread to the stands during a basketball game.

Also in 2018, two teens were charged in separate cases for threatening to shoot up the high school.