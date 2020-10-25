Fighting tyranny with milk tea: the young rebels joining forces in Asia

The language, the demands and the backdrop were different, but the protests across central Bangkok last week would have looked familiar to anyone who followed the mass demonstrations that roiled Hong Kong for a year from June 2019.

Crowds of young protesters, dressed in black and wearing hard hats, poured through the streets to locations announced at the last minute on social media. As the police closed in and the protesters prepared for confrontation, hand gestures and human chains ensured supplies including protective masks and water reached the front lines.

Tactics adopted from Hong Kong demonstrations have helped the movement survive both the jailing of most of its leaders and direct attempts by the prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to ban the demonstrations.

But Hong Kong has not only provided inspiration in Bangkok. In recent months an unexpected solidarity has developed between young protesters and activists across Thailand, Taiwan and Hong Kong, at first online but increasingly now in protests on the streets, in law courts and in the corridors of power.

Their fights are serious ones, against governments with a ruthless track record of crushing dissent. But the symbol of east Asia’s informal coalition is playful, a simple beverage enjoyed in all three places, leading protesters to dub their unlikely cross-border support the “Milk Tea Alliance”.

Milk tea is drunk differently in each place, just as their individual battles vary. Cold with tapioca bubbles in Taiwan, hot and strong in Hong Kong, iced and sweetened with condensed milk in Thailand. But the basic ingredients are the same, just as the protesters’ basic aim – democracy – is shared.

“When you have to go against a big power you have to be creative,” said Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, a prominent student activist in Bangkok. “The name is very cute – it’s appealing and people [see] it’s not aggressive.”

Protest art posted online shows three teas raised together in a toast. Other images depict the drinks as sweet cartoon figures holding hands in solidarity, with love hearts floating above.

Alliance supporters are keen not to overstate what the different members can do for each other, or minimise the differences between their struggles. Thai students are battling a powerful monarchy, demanding greater democracy and accountability. In Hong Kong, protesters are fighting the Beijing-backed government for rights and freedoms they were promised during the handover from British colonial rule. They were abruptly curtailed this year by a draconian national security law imposed from the mainland. And in Taiwan politicians and activists are engaged in an existential struggle with China, which considers the self-ruled island part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under Beijing’s control.

But supporters of the unlikely coalition say protesters and politicians across the disparate milk-tea territories share practical challenges, ideological values, and increasing concern about the power of China – a key ally of Bangkok’s military-backed government.

Thai protesters inspired by the Hong Kong movement see direct parallels between their own political experiences and that of activists opposing China’s authoritarianism, said Janjira Sombatpoonsiri, assistant professor of political science at Thammasat University.

“When you look at Hong Kong as a Thai citizen, what you see is a repetition of another autocratic rule – repression, doublespeak, lies and propaganda, disinformation and abuse of power,” said Janjira.

