Fighting resumes in Sudan's capital after 24-hour truce expires

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan's capital early on Sunday soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief lull in eight weeks of fighting between rival military factions.

Witnesses said fighting had resumed soon after the ceasefire expired at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in the north of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Bahri, that make up the capital around the confluence of the River Nile.

Residents said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the capital, while blasts and clashes were reported in Khartoum.

War between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule.

