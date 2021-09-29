Fighting for Punjab: Sidhu Breaks Silence After Quitting as State Congress Chief

A day after quitting as the chief of Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu issued his first statement on Wednesday, 29 September, saying that he has had no personal enmity with anybody and that his fight has been for the issues that matter to Punjab.

Sidhu said that he joined politics for the betterment of the state.

"I have had no personal enmity with anybody till date, neither am I here to pick personal fights. My fight is for the issues of Punjab and I will stand firmly to fight for those issues," he said.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

Sidhu further said that he will fight for the truth till his last breath.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

