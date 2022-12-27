Fighting high prices, food insecurity: Discount sellers say it's been a difficult, demanding year

·5 min read
Volunteers in the northeast warehouse of the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary fill boxes with fruits and vegetables in December. The boxes are sold at discounted prices. (Bryan Labby/CBC - image credit)
Volunteers in the northeast warehouse of the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary fill boxes with fruits and vegetables in December. The boxes are sold at discounted prices. (Bryan Labby/CBC - image credit)

It's been a year of soaring demand for agencies that are helping to feed Calgarians in the face of rising food prices — the highest price increases seen in nearly half a century.

In early December, volunteers assembled at the northeast warehouse of the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary to put together 800 fresh-food boxes that will be sold at roughly half the price of retail.

"I know that the demand to all food security businesses has really increased significantly and so, you know, you're making a difference when you see the volumes going up every week," said Bill Lawless, one of the volunteers who was helping to fill the boxes as they whizzed by on a rolling conveyor belt.

Two agencies that sell discounted fresh food to Calgarians are seeing strong demand and doubt that pressure will ease in the new year. The Calgary Food Bank, which offers free food, also says it is dealing with unprecedented demand.

At the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, demand for the boxes has increased by nearly 4,000 compared to last year, to just under 25,000 in 2022. The organization says the fresh veggies served approximately 60,000 people, including children and seniors. The boxes can be purchased by anyone without an income test. It's described as a hands-up rather than a hands-out approach.

Another program run by the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, which offers hampers to local agencies, also has seen demand soar.

Overall, the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary served approximately 100,000 more clients for all of its programs, compared to 2021. The projected total for 2022 is expected to surpass 420,000.

"We did not expect to see this kind of growth.… In the last few years, we've seen growth, definitely, but this has shocked us," said Sundae Nordin, the organization's CEO.

Nordin says rising prices for food — along with more expensive utilities, shelter and gasoline — are fuelling the demand.

Food prices have increased by 11.4 per cent in the past year, the fastest annual pace since 1981, according to Statistics Canada.

"2022 has just been incredibly busy with just growth of our programs, of our good food box program," she said.

The agency offers three sizes for its "good food boxes," and the prices range from $25 to $35. Some of the items being packaged in early December were squash, potatoes, yams, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, garlic, oranges and apples.

Bryan Labby/CBC
Bryan Labby/CBC

Mobile markets see rising demand

Fresh Routes is an agency that sets up "mobile markets" in Calgary and neighbouring First Nation communities so people can purchase fresh fruit and vegetables at discounted prices. Other perks, such as grocery store gift cards, are sometimes given out.

"It helps a lot for the individuals, especially for me as a single mom," said Mae Drilon, who was picking up avocados, broccoli, lemons, tomatoes and grapes at a Fresh Routes market at the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association for herself and her teenaged daughter.

In 2021, Fresh Routes logged just over 13,000 transactions, which it says represents 175,000 servings or 32,500 kilograms of food. Its depots are visited by 3,260 people every month.

"I say almost a 30 per cent increase in customers that are shopping with us," said Nikita Scringer, director of operations with Fresh Routes.

"We're just seeing more and more people. It could be your neighbours. It can be people you work with that are facing food insecurity," she said.

"So people are looking for ways to save a dollar and to stretch their paycheque."

Bryan Labby/CBC
Bryan Labby/CBC

The agency says one in eight households in Calgary is food insecure, meaning it doesn't have reliable access to affordable and nutritious food. Fresh Routes says food insecurity disproportionately affects low-income families, single parents, Indigenous people, newcomers and people with disabilities.

Grappling with the effects of the pandemic, the organization said it had to regroup and rebuild in 2021. It had to revise its supply chain operations, procurement processes and pricing and organize its financial operations. It's since re-opened all of its mobile markets and added new locations this past year.

May be forced to raise prices

Meanwhile, at the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, Nordin says no decisions have been made but the organization may have to increase prices for its Good Food boxes in 2023 — something that hasn't been done in seven years.

"If the prices continue to rise as they did in 2022, we will have to look at that … but that is our last thing that we want to do," she said.

The agency also teaches people how to prepare nutritious meals, budget their finances and make their income stretch by preparing cost-effective and healthy meals.

Scringer says Fresh Routes might have to charge higher prices in 2023 for some products as well. They're also considering a price freeze for high-demand products while seeking sponsorships to keep prices low.

The non-profit is "looking at creative solutions like that, so that we don't have to jump and increase prices like so many other places have," she said.

Both agencies expect demand for discounted fresh food to continue to rise in 2023. Fresh Routes says it will also add more pop-up markets.

"We're just going to see more [mobile] markets, we're going to see more people accessing services like this," said Scringer.

Bryan Labby is an enterprise reporter with CBC Calgary. If you have a good story idea or tip, you can reach him at bryan.labby@cbc.ca or on Twitter at @CBCBryan.

Latest Stories

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two

  • Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first series, and Stefanski revealed Monday that it was because he was being disciplined. "Just a team thing,” Stefanski said during a Zoom call, without elaborating. “That was my decision.” Stefanski benched starting safety Gr

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and