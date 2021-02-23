Fighting diseases, fighting depression: Why vitamin D is essential
The benefits of Vitamin D make it one of the essential nutrients for the body. And since this nutrient is necessary, getting enough of it is very important. Let us read some of Vitamin D's hidden benefits and the ways and means it stands essential for our body.
Vitamin D fights disease
Vitamin D plays a significant role in preventing and fighting against numerous diseases. The absorption of calcium, phosphorus and the fatty acids facilitated by vitamin D. Vitamin D is synthesized from exposure to sunlight. Children are more prone to vitamin D deficiency because their skin synthesizes it slower than adults. Most kids require two to four times the amount of vitamin D they receive from sun exposure.
Vitamin D has also been found to reduce the ageing process and may help in weight loss by encouraging the body to burn fatter, boosting metabolism and helping the body use calories more efficiently.
Vitamin D fights depression
Studies have shown that taking a supplement of vitamin D can reduce your chances of depression and mood disorders. There are many other benefits of vitamin D. It has also been linked to helping bone health and calcium absorption, so it is a vitamin to include in your diet. Be sure to talk to your doctor first before taking vitamins, including vitamin D supplements, to ensure you get all the vitamin D benefits.
Vitamin D is essential to your health and well-being, so you should make every effort to get your required amount daily.
Vitamin D boosts weight loss
Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin. When we take vitamin D and increase our fat-absorption capacity, weight loss often follows. Vitamin D plays a vital role in metabolism, energy regulation, immunity, calcium metabolism, growth, blood clotting, immune function and several other health conditions. Insufficient vitamin D can lead to osteoporosis and certain cancers, so it is essential to eat foods rich in vitamin D.
Makes skin bacteria resistant
Vitamin D also helps make the skin resistant to bacteria. While we don't want bacteria to get inside us, we want to get rid of those that already live inside us. Vitamin D is a powerful antibacterial agent, and it helps keep acne at bay.
Why is vitamin D essential for you to take?
This vitamin helps ward off certain cancers, too, including breast and colon cancer. Prostate cancer is also one of the few types of cancers that Vitamin D fights head-on. And prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer found in men. That means that there is a robust correlation between vitamin D and prostate health.
Again, because of its role in regulating the body's temperature, it controls the production of sweat. The excess work can build up in your pores, causing dry, itchy skin. And by getting more vitamin D through diet, you can prevent the skin from drying out and the chances of dry skin becoming a problem, particularly for children, increases.
Why is vitamin D essential for women?
Vitamin D has been linked to lower risks of ovarian and breast cancer. One of the reasons why this happens is because oestrogen levels increase during the menstrual cycle and then come down after. So, Vitamin D is an essential part of helping women produce healthy egg cells. Without Vitamin D, the egg will not be able to develop correctly, leading to fertility issues or infertility.
Where can you get vitamin D?
Vitamin D is found in fatty fish, beta-carotene, fortified dairy products, and most types of vegetables. You can get vitamin D from sunlight or fortified foods and beverages. The best way to ensure that you are getting enough vitamin D is through
vitamin D supplements. However, if you think you might be deficient, talk to your doctor to see if there is a vitamin D deficiency that may be causing the problem. There are several vitamin supplements available at local drugstores and grocery stores.