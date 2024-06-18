Fighting breaks out between Turkey and Georgia fans inside stadium at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Fighting broke out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund's Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams' European Championship match on Tuesday.

The brawling took place at ground level in one corner of the stadium, with supporters seen throwing objects at each other as security attempted to intervene in pouring rain.

The fighting stopped when police officers in riot gear came between them. The officers have remained in place.

The teams are meeting in Group F of Euro 2024.

It is Georgia's first ever match at a major soccer tournament.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

The Associated Press