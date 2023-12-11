Fighting against family breakdown

Pound coins

The importance of the family to the well-being of children and the stability of society should not have to be spelled out to politicians, least of all Conservative ones. Yet once again familial breakdown and the misery it brings is being highlighted as a major cause of many of today’s ills.

In a new report the Centre for Social Justice paints a stark picture of Britain, a country riven by the inequality manifested in the “Two Nations” description of Benjamin Disraeli. Few people today endure the privations that were commonplace in the 19th century; a generous welfare state has seen to that. But relative poverty endures and is exacerbated by family breakdown.

Over the decades, political parties have paid lip service to their belief in the family and yet pursued policies to undermine it, from ending certain tax breaks to making divorce easier. These approaches may have had merit individually but have combined to dislocate what many would still consider to be the traditional family unit.

Lord King, the former Bank of England governor who helped to oversee the report, said the institution of the family remained “the one glimmer of light” as a place of nurture, support and fulfilment. The advance of the paternalistic state has removed many of the incentives for families to help one another and ingrained expectations that there is always someone else to look after them.

The problem with such reports is that they make a splash but are not taken seriously enough by politicians. They should not ignore this one and, indeed, need to take away a key message: support for families will do more to reduce poverty and tackle the dependency crisis than a raft of other Whitehall levelling-up initiatives.

