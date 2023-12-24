Fighters Only president Rob Hewitt explains motivation for World MMA Awards

LAS VEGAS – Fight fans may not know of Rob Hewitt, but they likely have heard of his yearly project.

The 15th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards took place Dec. 14 at Sahara Theater. Hewitt is the man behind the event and has been so since its conception in 2008.

“It’s been the same motivation that I’ve had for everything I’ve done from the media perspective, from the magazine perspective, from the awards perspective,” Hewitt told MMA Junkie on the red carpet prior to the awards ceremony. “It’s about creating awareness, which I think is the greatest sport in the world. It’s about putting it on a different level. It’s about putting it on the line with the other major sports that have their own award shows. It’s about elevation and doing my part to the growth of this industry.”

As mixed martial arts grows, so does the awards show. Hewitt has long shot for a symbiotic relationship. The 2023 edition of the event was filled with notable names from the MMA world and beyond. It streamed on ESPN+ and will be replayed on CBS Sports.

“Growth – the same as the sport,” Hewitt said. “I want the event to grow with the sport. I want the event to actually help the sport grow and vice versa. It’s about making it bigger and better every single year. That mantra still exists.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie