Fighters criticize Tony Kelley’s ‘dirty f*cking Brazilians’ comment while cornering Andrea Lee at UFC on ESPN 36

Andrea Lee’s head cornerman at UFC on ESPN 36 on Saturday, Tony Kelley, came under fire for comments he made during her women’s flyweight bout with Viviane Araujo.

Following the first round of the matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, in which Lee (13-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) started strong with a huge punch and blistering head kick, she went back to her corner and sat on the stool. Kelley, a UFC bantamweight who is scheduled to fight Adrian Yanez on June 18, made a controversial statement to his athlete.

“That’s what they’re going to do – they’re dirty f*cking Brazilians,” Kelley told Lee. “They’re going to f*cking cheat like that.”

Araujo (11-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) rallied back to secure a unanimous decision win, including a lopsided 10-8 round. She could not react after the win backstage because she transported to a local hospital and did not speak with the media after the fight.

Kelly’s comments were picked up on the international live feed and quickly spread across social media. The feedback, not surprisingly, was not positive. Check out how several notable fighters reacted.

Belal Muhammad

Ok that corner work was terrible Lee keeps dating racists — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 15, 2022

Joe Giannetti

Cris Cyborg

“That's what they're going to do”…Congratulations @ViviAraujoMMA obrigado por calar essa boca do treinador gringo @canalCombate — CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) May 15, 2022

Adrian Yanez

😬😬😬

Not a good look. — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 15, 2022

Thats wild tho. — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 15, 2022

Already wanted a finish, but now it'll be more satisfying. — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) May 15, 2022

Gilbert Burns

I don’t like to talk bad abt corners, not an easy job, but Lee corner need a lot study to do #UFCVegas54 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022

Tony do you even fight bro? https://t.co/0YPBdATXWo — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022

My guy @yanezmma get a finish on your next fight and I will send you an extra money 💰 #UFCVegas54 ✊🏾🇧🇷 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 15, 2022

Eduardo Dantas

This is what happens when your corner has a shrimp brain.🤮💩 A real idiot!

#UFCVegas54 Isso é o que acontece quando o seu corner tem cabeça de camarão. Um verdadeiro idiota. #Ufcnocombate @Luciandrade @RenzoGracieBJJ pic.twitter.com/Mtyd8YoxO5 — Dudu Dantas (@DuduDantasMMA) May 15, 2022

Mike Jackson

