Fighter stretchered out of Bellator 245 after taking roundhouse kicks to groin from champion kickboxer

A fight between Peter Stanonik and Raymond Daniels at Bellator 245 ended in haunting fashion after a pair of devastating kicks found their way to Stanonik’s groin.

The horror show began in the second round, when Daniels went for a roundhouse kick that squarely hit Stanonik in his most sensitive area. Stanonik immediately went down and stayed down, taking an entire five-minutes timeout to recover.

You can see the aftermath and replay in the clip below.

Stanonik eventually got back on his feet and resumed fighting, but it took only seconds for Daniels to do pretty much the exact same thing. Another roundhouse kick, another supremely unfortunate target.

This time, Stanonik could be heard sobbing in the empty arena, repeatedly moaning in pain and crying “Oh my God.” The fight was soon ruled a no contest as an accidental kick to the groin, and a stretcher was brought out for Stanonik.

Here’s the scene, complete with another replay:

If those kicks looked particularly brutal, it might be because Daniels is one of the absolute last Bellator fighters you’d want to take a kick from, in any part of the body. Before moving to MMA, the 40-year-old spent years competing in the world of karate in kickboxing, winning multiple championships in both sports.

As a professional kickboxer, Daniels holds a career of 35-3.

More from Yahoo Sports: