‘We will fight until the end’: how the papers covered Zelenskiy’s Commons speech

Martin Farrer
·4 min read

Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s invoking of the Churchillian legend to appeal for British help in repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine was irresistible for most of the front pages on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president’s unprecedented video vow to “fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets” brought MPs to their feet to applaud – an equally unprecedented ovation in the Commons chamber where Britian’s wartime leader made his some of his most acclaimed orations.

The Mail declares him a “Commons hero” and uses one of his most defiant lines as the headline: “We will fight until the end”.

The Express also salutes Zelenskiy’s “inspirational” and “historic” Commons speech with the headline: “We’ll fight in forests, fields and on shores”.

The Guardian carries a picture of the packed chamber on its front pages and the headline “We will fight until the end, at sea, in the air. We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost”, although it leads with “‘Blow to Putin’: Britain and US ban Russian oil”.

Inside, columnist Zoe Williams notes the incongruity of MPs clapping: “What a powerful shock it was to see the chamber on its feet and clapping. You become so used to politics as theatre, and suddenly the actors are also devastated, also mystified as to what comes next.”

The FT also likes the economic warfare angle and has the headline “US bans Russian oil as shelling forces Ukraine to halt fresh evacuation bid”.

The Mirror’s headline is “We will never surrender”, although that is one famous Churchill line that Zelenskiy didn’t actually use.

The Times uses a picture of the Commons chamber but leads with the suggestion by Poland – since quashed by the Americans – that Zelenskiy’s government could be given its old Soviet-era MiG jets. “Ukraine to get Nato jets”, its splash head reads.

The Telegraph also leads with that story – “Poland offers fighter jets for Ukraine” – and inside has a sketch saying that “in a Parliament full of wannabe Winstons, it was humbling to encounter the real thing”.

The Scotsman uses another nice twist on the 1940 imagery with “Zelensky invokes Churchill in Ukraine’s darkest hour”, while the i splash headline is “We will fight in the forests and on the streets” and the Metro has “Hear hear hero” over a picture of MPs giving their standing ovation.

The Sun has a small teaser to the Zelenskiy story but leads with a story about a young Coldstream guardsman who has supposedly gone off to fight for Ukraine: “Queen’s guard AWOL to fight Vlad”.

And the Star has what it claims is an exclusive interview with the former heavyweight boxing champion, Wladimir Klitschko, who is now mayor of Kyiv and preparing to fight with weapons for his city. “Biggest fight of my life”, it says.

